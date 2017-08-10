Thursday, August 10, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Why Pakistan is mourning loss of German nun Ruth Pfau

Last Updated on Thursday, 10 August 2017 07:23 Thursday, 10 August 2017 07:00

View Comments

Tributes pour in after the passing of German nun and doctor who spent 56 years in the country battling leprosy.

German nun Ruth Pfau

Tributes are pouring in for a German nun who spent more than half a century in Pakistan battling leprosy and helping the country's most vulnerable people.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi announced in a statement that a state funeral would be held for Ruth Pfau who died on Thursday aged 87.

"She gave new hope to innumerable people and proved through her illustrious toil that serving humanity knows no boundaries," the statement said.

"We are proud of her exemplary services, and she will remain in our hearts as a shining symbol in times ahead."

Pfau trained as a doctor in her youth and went on to join a Catholic sisterhood.

She arrived in Pakistan, where she spent the rest of her life, in 1960. She specialised in the treatment of leprosy, a disease that causes discolouration of the skin, sores, and disfigurements.

Pfau's work earned her the Nishan-e-Quaid-i-Azam, one of Pakistan's highest civilian awards.

Her death drew messages of condolences from all sections of Pakistani society, with many comparing her passing to that of the philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, who passed away last year.

"Saddened to learn of Dr. Ruth Pfau's passing," wrote Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, adding: "Her spirit of selfless dedication leaves a void that will be difficult to fill." 

Columnist Bina Shah said: "She [Pfau] revolutionised leprosy treatment in Pakistan. Today she went home to her Maker. We'll miss you, Dr. Ruth Pfau. Shukriya and danke schon." 

Pakistani senator Sherry Rehman wrote: "She came to Pakistan 56 years ago and spent her life looking after the diseased and dispossessed. We owe u [you] a debt of gratitude Dr. Ruth Pfau."

Many Pakistanis said they would like to see their government give Pfau a state funeral because of her services to the country. 

An obituary notice put up by the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre, which Pfau helped found, said her funeral would take place on Sunday, August 19 at a Christian cemetery in Karachi, Pakistan's commercial centre. 

"Let us all pray together that Almighty God may grant [her] eternal rest and her family strength to bear this great loss," the notice read.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ben Tanosborn Pagliacci, Trumpiacci and a Foreign Policy of Scary Clowns
Ben Tanosborn
Richard Falk End of Nuclearism or the End of the World
Richard Falk
Ludwig Watzal Saudi Arabia and Israel are Best Buddies
Ludwig Watzal
Will Durst He Skinny Repealer
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Eve Mykytyn Review of Gaza Girls, Growing up in the Gaza Strip
Eve Mykytyn
Uri Avnery Wistful Eyes
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman Immigration and Social Engineering
Sheldon Richman
Liaquat Ali Khan US Trapped in an Unwinnable War in Afghanistan
Liaquat Ali Khan
Joy Ngenda Omar Khadr: An enemy combatant or the victim of US war machine?
Joy Ngenda

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.