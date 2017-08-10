Why Pakistan is mourning loss of German nun Ruth Pfau

Last Updated on Thursday, 10 August 2017 07:23 Thursday, 10 August 2017 07:00
Tributes pour in after the passing of German nun and doctor who spent 56 years in the country battling leprosy.
Tributes are pouring in for a German nun who spent more than half a century in Pakistan battling leprosy and helping the country's most vulnerable people.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi announced in a statement that a state funeral would be held for Ruth Pfau who died on Thursday aged 87.
"She gave new hope to innumerable people and proved through her illustrious toil that serving humanity knows no boundaries," the statement said.
"We are proud of her exemplary services, and she will remain in our hearts as a shining symbol in times ahead."
Pfau trained as a doctor in her youth and went on to join a Catholic sisterhood.
She arrived in Pakistan, where she spent the rest of her life, in 1960. She specialised in the treatment of leprosy, a disease that causes discolouration of the skin, sores, and disfigurements.
Pfau's work earned her the Nishan-e-Quaid-i-Azam, one of Pakistan's highest civilian awards.
Thank you for your great services #RuthPfau pic.twitter.com/2b9LydonEG— Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) August 10, 2017
Her death drew messages of condolences from all sections of Pakistani society, with many comparing her passing to that of the philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, who passed away last year.
Today, we lost another Edhi. But knowing Edhi sahab he'd probably say he lost a sister, a fellow soldier for the poor.— Tony, House Stark (@anthonypermal) August 10, 2017
"Saddened to learn of Dr. Ruth Pfau's passing," wrote Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, adding: "Her spirit of selfless dedication leaves a void that will be difficult to fill."
Saddened to learn of Dr Ruth Pfau's passing. Her spirit of selfless dedication leaves a void that will be difficult to fill.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 10, 2017
Columnist Bina Shah said: "She [Pfau] revolutionised leprosy treatment in Pakistan. Today she went home to her Maker. We'll miss you, Dr. Ruth Pfau. Shukriya and danke schon."
She revolutionized leprosy treatment in Pakistan. Today she went home to her Maker. We'll miss you, Dr. Ruth Pfau. Shukriya and danke schon. pic.twitter.com/VmfzeM3Mla— Bina Shah (@BinaShah) August 10, 2017
Pakistani senator Sherry Rehman wrote: "She came to Pakistan 56 years ago and spent her life looking after the diseased and dispossessed. We owe u [you] a debt of gratitude Dr. Ruth Pfau."
She came to Pakistan 56 years ago and spent her life looking after the diseased and dispossessed. We owe u a debt of gratitude Dr Ruth Pfau— SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) August 10, 2017
Many Pakistanis said they would like to see their government give Pfau a state funeral because of her services to the country.
Dr Ruth Pfau. She should be given state funeral.— abidasultana (@abidasultana31) August 10, 2017
An obituary notice put up by the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre, which Pfau helped found, said her funeral would take place on Sunday, August 19 at a Christian cemetery in Karachi, Pakistan's commercial centre.
Dr Ruth Pfau who loved lepers, helped, treated and rehabilitated them. May her soul rest in peace & may others follow her footsteps pic.twitter.com/cAqVHvtxf1— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) August 10, 2017
"Let us all pray together that Almighty God may grant [her] eternal rest and her family strength to bear this great loss," the notice read.
Lots of ex pats like myself come back to Pakistan because of inspirational ppl like Dr Ruth Pfau. RIP pic.twitter.com/h2ANNWbGLO— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) August 10, 2017
