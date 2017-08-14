Monday, August 14, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Millions affected as monsoon floods ravage Nepal, India

Monday, 14 August 2017 09:13

View Comments

Heavy monsoon rains unleash floods and landslides across Nepal, India and Bangladesh, killing at least 175 people.

At least 175 people have died, and thousands have fled their homes as monsoon floods swept across Nepal, India and Bangladesh.

Three days of relentless downpours sparked flash floods and landslides that have killed at least 80 people in Nepal, 73 across northern and eastern India and 22 in Bangladesh.

More than 48,000 homes have been submerged by rising waters in Nepal, the police said.

In the eastern Indian state of Bihar bordering Nepal, several districts have been submerged by the overflowing rivers, affecting at least two million people, the IANS news agency reported.

This year's flooding has been exacerbated by dams built on the India-Nepal border, she said.

"A lot of water that used to go to India has been blocked. So a lot of this damage has been man made."

In the worst-hit areas of the southern plains, highway bridges have collapsed, and roads were blocked by landslides and floods, leaving thousands of travellers stranded, according to local media.

The Nepal Red Cross warned that shortages of drinking water and food could create a humanitarian crisis in the country of 29 million.

"In many parts of the country there is a scarcity of safe drinking water creating a high risk of health hazards," spokesman Dibya Raj Poudel told the AFP news agency.

"Several villages and settlements are unreachable. Telecommunications, mobile phones are still not working so it difficult to give a full assessment."

The Terai region has so far born the brunt of the monsoon, which typically lasts from late June until the end of August. More than 100 people have been killed so far.

In the northeastern Indian state of Assam, a second wave of floods within a month has killed 15 people over the last four days, a disaster services official said.

Nearly 2.3 million people have been displaced, stranded or suffered damage to crops and property, Kripal Mazumdar said in the state capital Guwahati.

Bangladesh deployed troops to shore up embankments in the north of the country, where flooding has killed 22 people.

Local government administrator Kazi Hasan Ahmed told the AFP that up to 700,000 people had been marooned by flood waters after rivers burst their banks following days of heavy rain.

In the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, emergency workers were scouring the area hit by a massive landslide that swept two passenger buses into a deep gorge on Sunday, killing at least 46 people.

At least three people were killed in the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand - which also borders Nepal, local police official Ajay Joshi said.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery ‘Anyone but Bibi'
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Education and Ideology
Lawrence Davidson
Sheldon Richman Trump’s ‘Fire and Fury’ Wouldn’t Be the First for North Korea
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger The Cold War Roots of a New Korean War
Jacob Hornberger
Ben Tanosborn Pagliacci, Trumpiacci and a Foreign Policy of Scary Clowns
Ben Tanosborn
Richard Falk End of Nuclearism or the End of the World
Richard Falk
Ludwig Watzal Saudi Arabia and Israel are Best Buddies
Ludwig Watzal
Will Durst He Skinny Repealer
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Eve Mykytyn Review of Gaza Girls, Growing up in the Gaza Strip
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.