Monday, August 14, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Landslide in north India leaves 46 dead

Monday, 14 August 2017 09:24

View Comments

Rescue operations under way after landslide blocked roads and washed away homes in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

At least 46 people have been killed after a massive landslide trapped two buses and washed away houses in northern India's Himalayan foothills.

Soldiers and volunteers resumed rescue operations in the Mandi district of the Himachal Pradesh state on Monday, a day after heavy monsoon rains triggered the mudslides.

Soldiers managed to pull out the bodies from the buses that were covered with rocks and mud.

Officials said five injured were admitted in the zonal hospital in Mandi town. 

READ MORE: Floods, landslides kill scores across Nepal and India

Intermittent rain has been hampering the rescue work and army personnel had to stop late on Sunday with more rain threatening to cause another landslide, police superintendent Ashok Sharma said. 

Two buses, two cars and a motorbike had been trapped on a highway near Kotrupi village by Sunday's landslide, said Mandi district official Sandeep Kadam.

The buses had halted for refreshments at midnight on Saturday when tonnes of rock and mud swept away an entire stretch of highway roughly 200km from the state capital Shimla.

With the road blocked in several places, soldiers used shovels and pickaxes to remove rocks, boulders and debris covering the buses and pull out the bodies.

Earth-moving equipment was brought in later to speed up the clearing operations.

Sharma, who was overseeing the rescue operations, said the death toll could rise and he did not hold out much hope for survivors.

"One of the buses is buried under nearly 15 meters of mud," he said. "It will take us many hours to extricate the bus."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences for the victims: "Pained by the loss of lives due to landslide related accidents in (Himachal Pradesh's) Mandi district. My condolences with the families of the deceased."

Hundreds have died across India in torrential rain, floods and landslides since the onset of the wet season in April.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery ‘Anyone but Bibi'
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Education and Ideology
Lawrence Davidson
Sheldon Richman Trump’s ‘Fire and Fury’ Wouldn’t Be the First for North Korea
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger The Cold War Roots of a New Korean War
Jacob Hornberger
Ben Tanosborn Pagliacci, Trumpiacci and a Foreign Policy of Scary Clowns
Ben Tanosborn
Richard Falk End of Nuclearism or the End of the World
Richard Falk
Ludwig Watzal Saudi Arabia and Israel are Best Buddies
Ludwig Watzal
Will Durst He Skinny Repealer
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Eve Mykytyn Review of Gaza Girls, Growing up in the Gaza Strip
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.