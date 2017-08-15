Tuesday, August 15, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Over 200 dead in India, Bangladesh and Nepal floods

Tuesday, 15 August 2017 12:20

View Comments

Rescuers scour submerged villages for the missing as seasonal floods claim a total of 221 lives in three countries.

At least 221 people have died and more than 1.5 million have been displaced by monsoon flooding across the South Asian countries of India, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Rescuers are currently scouring submerged villages searching for the missing.

Janardan Sharma, Nepal's home minister, told parliament on Tuesday that 111 have been killed and 35 are still missing in the country, which has seen nearly 20 percent of the population affected by severe flooding.

Residents in Nepal's hard-hit Saptari district blamed the government for failing to solve the seasonal floods and quickly send aid to those in need.

Nepal's government has been criticised for enacting a "one-door" policy requiring all aid for flood victims to flow through a government-run central disaster agency.

A third of neighbouring Bangladesh is also under water, with at least 29 people dead.

"Another 1.5 million people have been marooned," Reaz Ahmed, head of Bangladesh's disaster management department, told AFP news agency.

Almost 1,200 shelters have been erected across Bangladesh, while the army has been deployed to reinforce weakened river embankments and to assist with search and rescue operations.

In the border district of Lalmonirhat, about 600 Indian nationals took shelter in Bangladeshi villages along with their stricken livestock, Shafiul Atif, the local government administrator, told AFP news agency.

Deaths in India

India has also suffered from torrential downpours and flash flooding, worsening a monsoon that has already claimed lives.

At least 81 people have died in the eastern states of Bihar, West Bengal and Assam over the last few days, a government official told AFP on Tuesday.

Train services have been cut entirely to the northeast, and at least 200,000 people are living in emergency camps in Assam, a remote state that suffers frequent flooding during the annual rains.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal
Jacob Hornberger Korea and Venezuela: Flip Sides of the Same Coin
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery ‘Anyone but Bibi'
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Education and Ideology
Lawrence Davidson
Sheldon Richman Trump’s ‘Fire and Fury’ Wouldn’t Be the First for North Korea
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Pagliacci, Trumpiacci and a Foreign Policy of Scary Clowns
Ben Tanosborn
Richard Falk End of Nuclearism or the End of the World
Richard Falk
Will Durst He Skinny Repealer
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Eve Mykytyn Review of Gaza Girls, Growing up in the Gaza Strip
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

'Unite the Right' rally

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.