Monday, September 04, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Pervez Musharraf vows to return for Bhutto murder trial

Sunday, 03 September 2017 11:47

View Comments

Former military ruler denounces murder case as 'fabricated' as he pledges to return to Pakistan when 'medically fit'.

Pervez Musharraf

Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf says he will return from self-imposed exile in Dubai to face a "fabricated" trial for the murder of ex-prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Musharraf's announcement came on Sunday; days after the Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court pronounced him a fugitive in the trial for his alleged involvement in the 2007 assassination of Bhutto, the country's first female prime minister.

"I will certainly come back to Pakistan and face the trial as and when I am medically fit," Musharraf said in a statement. "I have been framed in the Benazir Bhutto murder case by way of political victimisation, while I had nothing to do with her untimely and tragic death.

"I have not been the beneficiary of Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's murder and the entire case as pitched against me is materially false, fictitious, fabricated and is a result of political intrigue."

READ MORE: Musharraf declared fugitive in ex-PM Bhutto's murder

The court branded Musharraf an absconder and ordered the confiscation of his property.

The verdicts were the first handed down since Bhutto was killed in a gun and suicide bomb attack nearly a decade ago, sparking street violence and plunging Pakistan into months of political turmoil.

Musharraf is alleged to have been part of a broad conspiracy to have his political rival killed before elections. He has denied the allegation.

He was charged with murder, criminal conspiracy for murder, and facilitation for murder in 2013 in an unprecedented move against an ex-army chief - challenging beliefs that the military is immune from prosecution.

But he has been in self-imposed exile in Dubai ever since a travel ban was lifted three years later.

Musharraf's government blamed the assassination on Pakistani Taliban chief Baitullah Mehsud, who denied any involvement. He was killed in a US drone attack in 2009.

In 2010, a United Nations report accused Musharraf's government of failing to give Bhutto adequate protection and said her death could have been prevented.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

MQM's Khawaja Izharul Hassan surviv...

Read More

Indian fire kills Pakistan girl in ...

Read More

Death toll from Mumbai building col...

Read More

Mattis signs orders to send more tr...

Read More

US reveals higher number of troops ...

Read More

Deaths reported as Mumbai building ...

Read More

Global_News

Defence chief James Mattis says US does not seek total North Korea 'annihilation', but it has 'many options to do so'.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Crusaders and Zionists
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger It’s War on Price-Gougers Season
Jacob Hornberger
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn
Lawrence Davidson Trump’s Defining Moments
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk Evolving International Law
Richard Falk
Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Harvey causes havoc in Texas

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.