Monday, September 04, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Children deaths at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital probed

Monday, 04 September 2017 09:19

View Comments

At least 30 children reportedly died in state-run hospital amid accusations that unpaid bills caused oxygen shortage.

Baba Raghav Das Hospital

Indian police are investigating whether 30 infants died for lack of oxygen in a northern state-run hospital, the second case within weeks in which medical supply shortages have been blamed for the deaths of dozens of children.

An underfunded, poorly managed public health system is in the spotlight after more than 60 children died in August in a public hospital in Uttar Pradesh state, amid accusations that oxygen supplies ran out because of unpaid bills.

Police launched an investigation on Sunday in the latest case after a government report blamed the chief medical officer and doctors at another institution in the northern state, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, for the deaths of 30 children.

The infants died of "perinatal asphyxia" at the newborn care unit of the hospital in the state's Farrukhabad district between July 21 and August 20, police said.

"The probe officer was told by mothers that the hospital did not insert oxygen pipes [into infants' windpipes] after birth, and proper medication was also not given," police said in the complaint, quoting the government report.

READ MORE: Child deaths in Gorakhpur hospital rise

The investigation suggested that 30 of a total of 49 children died of perinatal asphyxia, police added in the complaint, seen by Reuters news agency.

This condition is caused by a reduced level of oxygen in infants just before, during or after delivery, depriving them of the ability to breathe freely.

A district magistrate on Wednesday ordered the inquiry into the deaths of the infants, after media reports linked some deaths to oxygen shortages. He also ordered action against all the doctors involved in the deaths.

Doctor denies lack of oxygen

Dr Akhilesh Agarwal, the district's chief medical superintendent, denied there had been any lack of oxygen.

The hospital saved 121 of the 145 infants admitted in critical condition, following their birth elsewhere, he added.

"The rest died since their conditions were critical," he told Reuters.

Nineteen more babies were born dead in the government hospital, and the six remaining, from the tally of 49 in the government report, died of unspecified causes, he added, without elaborating.

India spends about one percent of its GDP on public health, among the lowest in the world.

Successive governments have faced criticism for not reforming the overburdened public health system which is still plagued with a shortage of doctors and dilapidated infrastructure.

In recent years, Narendra Modi's government has increased health spending and pledged to make medical care more affordable.

 

READ MORE: India's healthcare - Private vs public sector

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Sri Lanka leader to shield general ...

Read More

Pervez Musharraf vows to return for...

Read More

MQM's Khawaja Izharul Hassan surviv...

Read More

Indian fire kills Pakistan girl in ...

Read More

Death toll from Mumbai building col...

Read More

Mattis signs orders to send more tr...

Read More

Global_News

Electoral commission says only Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga will be on ballot paper, along with their running mates.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Crusaders and Zionists
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger It’s War on Price-Gougers Season
Jacob Hornberger
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn
Lawrence Davidson Trump’s Defining Moments
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk Evolving International Law
Richard Falk
Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Harvey causes havoc in Texas

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.