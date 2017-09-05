Indian journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead in Bangalore

Azeri government hits back at allegations it ran a secret slash fund to pay off European politicians and launder money.Read More
Tuesday, 05 September 2017 11:28
Unidentified attackers fatally shoot staunch editor of Lankesh Patrike weekly magazine at her home in the southern city.
A prominent Indian journalist has been shot dead by unidentified attackers at her residence in the southern city of Bangalore, according to police.
Gauri Lankesh, the 55-year-old editor of the weekly local magazine Lankesh Patrike, was attacked on Tuesday as she left her car after reaching her home in Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka state.
The assailants fled the scene.
Police officer R K Dutta said it was too early to say who killed her. He told The Associated Press agency that he had met Lankesh recently, but she did not talk of any threat to her life.
Last year, Lankesh was found responsible in a defamation case by a politician of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for her writing about Hindu nationalists.
In 2015, an Indian scholar and critic of religious superstition, Malleshappa M Kalburgi, was killed in a similar way in Bangalore after receiving death threats from angry right-wing Hindu groups for criticising idol woship.
He was the third critic of religious superstition to be killed in the country in three years.
'Voice silenced'
Lankesh's friends described her as a fearless and outspoken journalist.
Following the news of her death, politicians, writers and fellow journalists took to social media to express their outrage at the "heinous crime".
Absolutely shocked to learn about the murder of renowned journalist Gauri Lankesh. I have no words to condemn this heinous crime.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 5, 2017
They say the pen is mightier than the sword.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) September 5, 2017
Unfortunately, today, the gun is mightier than the pen.
RIP #gaurilankesh
May voices never die.
Gauri Lankesh was a voice that spoke for all of us. A voice that was silenced. #FreedomOfSpeech #justice #heartbreaker #gaurilankesh— Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) September 5, 2017
Lankesh was the daughter of famous poet-turned-journalist P Lankesh, who started Lankesh Patrike.
