Deadly attacks strike mosques in Kabul and Ghor

Shia mosques targeted in separate attacks, with at least 30 people killed in Kabul and up to 10 more in Ghor province.

Dozens of people have been killed in two separate attacks at Shia mosques in Afghanistan.

In one attack, an armed man opened fire on worshippers in a Shia mosque in Kabul, police said on Friday.

A man "entered the mosque in Police District 13 of Kabul city ... [and] opened fire on worshippers," General Mohammad Salim Almas, Kabul crime branch chief, told AFP news agency, describing the attacker as a suicide bomber.

Major-General Alimast Momand, of the interior ministry, told the Associated Press news agency that the suicide bombing at the Imam Zaman Mosque in western Kabul's Dashti Barch area killed at least 30 people and wounded 45 more.

He said the attacker was on foot and walked into to the mosque where he detonated his explosives.

The head of the area's Isteqlal Hospital, Mohammad Sabir Nassib, said it received the bodies of two people slain in the attack as well as two wounded.

Friday's second attack at a Shia mosque occurred in the central province of Ghor. At least 10 people reportedly were killed in that incident.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks but recent assaults on Shia mosques have been carried out by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group.

The last attack at a Shia mosque in Kabul happened on September 29 as the faithful prepared to commemorate Ashura, one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar.

Six people were killed when a suicide bomber posing as a shepherd blew him up near Hussainia mosque, one of the biggest Shia centres in Kabul, as worshippers gathered for Friday prayers.