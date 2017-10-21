Suicide bomb attack kills 15 army trainees in Kabul

In Dickinson, Texas, residents must sign a pledge not to boycott Israel in order to obtain hurricane relief funds.Read More
Saturday, 21 October 2017 08:41
Latest suicide bombing kills 15 army trainees in Kabul, the seventh major assault in the war-torn country since Tuesday.
A suicide bomber has killed 15 Afghan army cadets as they were leaving their base in the capital, Kabul, officials said, taking the death toll from attacks this week across the war-torn country to more than 220.
The suicide bombing on Saturday was the second such incident in Kabul in 24 hours, and the seventh major assault in Afghanistan since Tuesday.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday's ambush. The Taliban has been involved in four other attacks on police and military bases this week.
Dawlat Waziri, defence ministry spokesman, said the suicide bomber targeted a minibus carrying the trainees right in front of a military academy in the Charrahi Qambar area of Kabul.
NATO's Resolute Support mission tweeted that the latest incident was an "attack on the future" of Afghanistan and its security forces.
This attack in #Kabul shows the insurgents are desperate and cannot win against #ANDSF on the battlefield (2/2)— Resolute Support (@ResoluteSupport) October 21, 2017
Earlier on Saturday, two rockets landed near the international military headquarters in Kabul, in an attack claimed by the Taliban.
The spate of deadly attacks underscores deteriorating security across Afghanistan as the resurgent Taliban step up their attacks on security installations with devastating effect and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) armed group continue to target Shia mosques.
Habib Wardak, a security analyst, SAID that both the Taliban and ISIL "are trying to portray that they have the ability to inflict damage not just to the Afghan security forces and the Aghan government, but also to its international counterparts wherever and whenever they want to".
Mosque attacks
On Friday, two separate attacks on mosques killed scores of people in Afghanistan.
A suicide bomber blew himself up in a Shia mosque in Kabul, killing 56 people and wounding 55 others in an assault claimed by ISIL.
The Imam Zaman Mosque in the city's Dashti Barch area was half full, with about 300-400 worshippers attending Friday prayers.
Friday's second attack during prayers occurred at a Sunni mosque in the central province of Ghor.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said these attacks and others across Afghanistan are crimes against humanity and contrary to Islamic values
"Terrorist groups will never succeed in their sinister goals for divisiveness and will soon be suppressed and destroyed by the legitimate struggle of the Afghan security and defense forces," he said in a statement.
