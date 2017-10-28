Saturday, October 28, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Kazakhstan to switch from Cyrillic to Latin alphabet

Saturday, 28 October 2017 12:12

View Comments

President announces commission to oversee gradual transition to Latin-based script by 2025

alphabet

Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree to switch the country's official alphabet from Cyrillic to Latin.

The president's office on Friday announced that the government will appoint a national commission to "ensure a gradual transition of the Kazakh alphabet to the Latin-based script until 2025".

The former Soviet Republic declared independence in 1991. Its state language is Kazakh, a member of the Turkic family.

Yet, Russian is widely spoken across Kazakhstan and is its second official language.

A number of other ex-Soviet, Turkic nations have also made the switch to Latin alphabets in recent years.

"This is not something that can be done in haste. We study experience of our neighbours and foreign countries. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have already done it [switched to the Latin-based script]," Karlygash Kabdulova, professor of International Relations and World Languages at the Abylai Khan University, told the Kazinform news portal.

"Of course, we have taken all opinions into account and discussed all aspects in detail," added Kabdulova, noting that Latin and Arabic-based scripts were being used by Kazakhs in the past.

Kazakh was written in Arabic script until 1920 when it was substituted by the Latin alphabet. In 1940, it was replaced by a Cyrillic one.

The current Cyrillic alphabet consists of 42 characters - 33 characters of the Russian alphabet and nine characters for specific Kazakh sounds.

The plan for the switch to Latin reportedly centres on an alphabet of 32 letters, with some specific sounds of the Kazakh language to be covered with the use of apostrophes.

"Given that over 100 countries in the world use the Latin script, it is crucial for Kazakhstan's integration into the global educational and economic environment," Gulnar Karbozova, lecturer at Auezov South Kazakhstan State University, told Kazinform.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

US mulls sanctions on Myanmar over ...

Read More

Suicide bomb attack kills 15 army t...

Read More

Deadly attacks strike mosques in Ka...

Read More

S Chandrasekhar: Why Google honours...

Read More

Taliban attack kills dozens of sold...

Read More

US: Myanmar's military accountable ...

Read More

Global_News

President announces commission to oversee gradual transition to Latin-based script by 2025

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Pickled Cucumbers
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman New York Times Acknowledges US Global Empire
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Stolen Wallets
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Horrible Truth to the Soldier’s Widow
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson A State for the Kurds?
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk The Flawed and Corrupted Genius of American Republicanism
Richard Falk
Gideon Polya ‘Rationalism’ by Brian Ellis slams neoliberalism
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal A Palestinian State Takes Time
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Autumn in major cities

Marawi in ruins after battle

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.