Gunmen storm Shamshad TV in Afghanistan's Kabul

One killed as gunmen enter TV station in the Afghan capital after detonating explosives at gate.

At least one security guard was killed as fighters stormed a private television station in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

An employee at Shamshad TV told TOLOnews on Tuesday that the attackers, who were wearing police uniforms, entered the station's building after detonating explosives at the gate.

Afghan resilience: This anchor got injured on the Islamic State attack on Shamshad TV, now he is back on his show, discussing the attack. pic.twitter.com/Sb5h0nb5yW — Habib Khan Totakhil (@HabibKhanT) November 7, 2017

Gunfire was heard from the scene, while security forces and ambulances rushed to the area, TOLOnews reported.

Police confirmed that one security guard was killed.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The Taliban denied it was behind the attack, in a tweet.

Journalists face an increasing threat in Afghanistan. In May, at least six journalists were killed in an attack on a television and radio station in the eastern city of Jalalabad.