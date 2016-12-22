Ankara assassination tests Turkey-Russia ties

Kremlin official says Andrey Karlov's assassination a serious blow as Turkey focuses on possible links to Gulen network.
Vladimir Putin's spokesperson has described the murder of Russia's ambassador in Turkey as a serious blow to Turkey, according to Russian news media.
Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president's spokesperson, has been further quoted as saying that Turkish authorities should not rush with any theories on who is behind the assassination of Andrey Karlov before the investigation produces results.
"This is certainly a blow to the country's prestige," Peskov was quoted as saying on Wednesday by the RIA news agency.
Karlov was killed on Monday evening at a photograph exhibition in Ankara by Mevlut Mert Altintas of the Turkish capital's riot-police squad. He was then killed in a police operation.
Peskov said Russia did not believe Altintas acted alone, but refused to explain the reasons for the suspicion.
"We should not rush with any theories before the investigators establish who were behind the assassination of our ambassador," he said without offering suggestions about who those people might be.
Possible Gulen links
Russia has flown a team of 18 investigators and foreign ministry officials to Turkey to take part in the inquiry. Karlov's body and his family have been returned to Russia.
A senior Turkish government official said on Monday that Turkey was focusing on possible links to the Gulen network.
The network, led by self-exiled Turkish Muslim leader Fethullah Gulen, is accused by Turkey of orchestrating the July 22 failed coup, and is seen by the government of Recept Tayyip Erdogan as a terrorist organisation.
Gulen has denied the accusations.
A Turkish official said on Tuesday evening that Mevlet Cavusoglu, Turkey's foreign minister, spoke to John Kerry, US secretary of state, by phone and provided information on the assailant.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Kerry was told that that both Turkey and Russia "know" that the network led by Gulen was behind the attack.
Turkey is pressing the US to extradite Gulen to Turkey to stand trial for his alleged role in the coup attempt.
During the phone call, Kerry raised concerns about "some of the rhetoric coming out of Turkey with respect to American involvement or support, tacit or otherwise, for this unspeakable assassination", John Kirby, Kerry's spokesman, said.
"It is a ludicrous claim, absolutely false," Kirby said.
Much of Turkey's media, both broadcast and print, has reported claims that the assassin had links to the Gulen network, including reports of Gulen literature being found in his home, and of him having studied at a Gulen-run school.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov shot dead in Ankara
- Three people hurt in shooting at Zurich Islamic centre
- ISIL makes Berlin attack claim amid hunt for suspects
- Police officers killed in gun battle near Karak city
- Security officers end deadly Karak castle siege
- Aleppo evacuation deal 'to resume' after setbacks
Donation
Related
- US embassy in Ankara closed after gunman fires shots
- Russia joins investigation into Ankara assassination
- Burhan Ozbilici captures Andrey Karlov's final moments
- Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov shot dead in Ankara
- Car bomb hits bus carrying soldiers in Turkey
- Russia, Japan make no progress on territorial dispute
Poll
Should US President-elect Donald Trump's opponents be protesting against the election result?
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Remembering Zsa Zsa Gabor
|Richard Falk
|Get over it?
|Will Durst
|Realities of War Against Syria
|Elias Akleh
|Israeli-Style Seasons Greetings
|Stephen Lendman
|Enough Cyber-Disputin’! We Just Hate Vladimir Putin!
|Ben Tanosborn
|Remember Naboth
|Uri Avnery
|Western media propaganda campaign concerning Aleppo
|Ludwig Watzal
|Racist Nationalism Returns to the Western Political Scene
|Lawrence Davidson
|How the Death Penalty Worked in One Case
|Eve Mykytyn
|Trump is the fulfillment of an ancient Chinese curse
|William T. Hathaway