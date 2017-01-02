Daughter of Choi Soon Sil arrested in Denmark

Daughter of Choi Soon Sil, accused of meddling in state affairs, arrested in Danish city on charges of illegal stay.
The daughter of the close friend of South Korean President Park Geun-hye who is a key figure in the scandal which lead to the president's impeachment, has been arrested in Denmark.
Chung Yoo Ra - the daughter of Choi Soon Sil, who is accused of meddling in state affairs and gaining access to official documents with the help of Park - was arrested in the Danish city of Aalborg on Sunday on charges of illegal stay, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.
Chung - a former member of the national equestrian team - is suspected of receiving favours from a Seoul-based university by taking advantages of her mother's connection to the president, Yonhap said.
Danish authorities said they were waiting for an extradition request from South Korea for Chung Yoo-ra
Three other adults and a child were with Chung Yoo-ra when she was arrested in the Danish city of Aalborg after a tip-off from a South Korean journalist.
Special prosecutors had requested that Chung be placed on an Interpol wanted list after she did not respond to summons from the investigation into the scandal, according to Yonhap.
In an interview published by Yonhap yesterday, Park said she was the victim of "distorted" reporting and false suspicions.
Park has also denied charges of complicity in relation to Choi and said she had no influence on government business.
Park Geun-hye: I have never conspired with anyone
Choi, who is being held on remand, is also accused of using her relationship with Park to gain donations for her two foundations and to enrich herself.
The Constitutional Court must decide in the coming months whether to remove Park permanently from office. Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn is acting president.
