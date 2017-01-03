Tuesday, January 03, 2017
   
UK envoy to EU quits ahead of Brexit talks

Tuesday, 03 January 2017 09:33

Ivan Rogers abruptly quits three months before the UK begins negotiations to leave the bloc.

Brexit talks

Britain's ambassador to the European Union, Ivan Rogers, has resigned less than three months before the UK begins formal negotiations to leave the bloc, according to the AFP news agency.

His resignation comes less than a month after he reportedly said that post-Brexit trade agreement with the EU could take up to 10 years.

But Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman insisted a deal could be done within two years that would allow Britain to trade with and operate within the single European market.

Rogers headed the United Kingdom Permanent Representation to the European Union (UKRep), which represents Britain in negotiations that take place in the EU.

Rogers had been in his post since November 2013, having previously served as Prime Minister David Cameron's Europe adviser since 2011.

"His resignation is not a surprise for those who work with him," a European diplomat told AFP.

"He was very competent, but not convinced by the Brexit decision and the British government line, leading the UK into an area of dangerous uncertainty."

In the June 2016 referendum, 52 percent voted for Britain to leave the EU.

May intends to trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, giving formal notification of Britain's intention to leave the bloc, by the end of March.

This begins a two-year countdown after which Britain will leave all the institutions and the single market unless alternative arrangements have been agreed.

Aled Williams, the former spokesman for Britain's EU embassy, said Rogers' departure was a "big loss" to the Brexit negotiations.

Hilary Benn, who chairs parliament's Brexit scrutiny committee, told BBC radio the resignation was "not a good thing".

"The government will have to get its skates on to make sure there is a replacement in place so he or she can work with Sir Ivan in the transition, the handover," he said.

The office of Michel Barnier, chief Brexit negotiator on behalf of the European Commission, did not wish to comment.

However, Arron Banks, who chaired the Leave EU campaign group in the referendum, welcomed the resignation.

"This is a man who claimed it could take up to 10 years to agree a Brexit deal," he said.

"He is far too much of a pessimist and yet another of the establishment's pro-EU old guard. He has at least done the honourable thing in resigning.

