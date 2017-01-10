European court: Swiss Muslim girls must swim with boys

European Court of Human Rights upholds fines on Swiss Muslim parents who refused mixed swimming lessons for daughters.
The European Court of Human Rights upheld a decision of a Swiss court backing fines on Muslim parents who refused to allow their daughters to take part in mixed swimming lessons on the basis of their religion.
The parents, both Turkish-Swiss dual nationals, appealed to the court over a fine handed down by education authorities after they declined to send two of their daughters to mixed swimming lessons.
They said that the requirement, imposed by the school up until the age of puberty as part of its physical education curriculum, violated their right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion enshrined in article 9 of the European Convention on Human Rights.
While the court acknowledged that the requirement was an interference with the freedom of religion, it ruled that the interference represented a "legitimate aim" to protect foreign pupils from social exclusion.
READ MORE: Swiss anger at Muslim boys over female handshake snub
It said that schools played an important role in encouraging social integration, especially regarding children of foreign origin.
It also noted that the authorities in Basel, Switzerland, had tried to reach a compromise with the parents, including allowing the girls to wear burkinis for the lessons.
The court also ruled that the fine imposed on the parents; of 350 Swiss francs ($345) each per child, totalling 1,400 francs, was proportionate to the aim.
The European Court of Human Rights was established to oversee the European Convention on Human Rights, adopted by the 47-member Council of Europe.
The court is not a European Union institution.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Gunman kills five at Florida's Ft Lauderdale airport
- Erdogan offers citizenship to Syrian and Iraqi refugees
- US tanks arrive in Germany for NATO mission in Europe
- US House condemns UN resolution on Israeli settlements
- US to deploy 300 Marines to Afghanistan's Helmand
- Indian police accused of mass rape during operation
Donation
Related
- India court bans religion, caste in election campaigns
- Christmas message leads to death threats in Pakistan
- NYPD allows Sikh and Muslim officers to grow beards
- Christians flock to Bethlehem to mark birth of Christ
- Pope urges end to Syria fighting in Christmas message
- Three people hurt in shooting at Zurich Islamic centre
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
|Will Durst
|Avnery: Yes, We Can
|Uri Avnery
|CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
|Ludwig Watzal
|Is that all there is?
|Bob Boldt
|Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
|Richard Falk
|Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
|Eve Mykytyn
|Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan
|Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
|Israel- Running from the Law
|Lawrence Davidson
|Foreign Policy Blowback in Germany
|Jacob Hornberger