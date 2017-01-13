Friday, January 13, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Camerawoman Petra Laszlo sentenced for kicking refugees

| Print | E-mail

Friday, 13 January 2017 07:54

View Comments

Petra Laszlo, who was filmed tripping up Syrian refugee children, is given three years probation for disorderly conduct.

Petra Laszlo

A Hungarian camerawoman who caused global outrage after being filmed kicking and tripping up refugees near the country's border with Serbia has been sentenced to three years' probation for disorderly conduct.

Petra Laszlo, who appeared via video link at a court in the southern city of Szeged on Thursday, mounted a tearful defence and said she would appeal.

"It was all over within two seconds," she said, adding she was acting out of panic and felt under attack. "Everybody was shouting, it was very frightening."

The incident, which occurred in September 2015, went viral after footage of her actions was uploaded to Facebook. 

The court was shown a frame-by-frame examination of her actions which included delivering a roundhouse-style kick to two people, including a young girl, as they fled from police.

Later, she tripped a 52-year-old Syrian refugee carrying a child.

Judge Illes Nanasi said Laszlo's behaviour "ran counter to societal norms" and said the facts of the case did not support her self-defence claim.

"It is not a crime if somebody acts to defend herself ... she was in danger, and she tried to avert this danger with her actions," he said.

Laszlo, who had earlier said she would sue one of the refugees she tripped, was fired from her job at N1TV, a private right-wing television station in Hungary.

Political tensions in Europe have been simmering over the region's refugee crisis, although numbers have plunged by nearly two-thirds.

According to the International Organization for Migration, about 364,000 people seeking work or refugee protection crossed the Mediterranean Sea in 2016, compared with more than one million in 2015.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Gilad Atzmon The Plot Against Britain...
Gilad Atzmon
Allen L. Jasson Seeing the Obvious
Allen L. Jasson
Bob Boldt The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
Bob Boldt
Will Durst Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Avnery: Yes, We Can
Uri Avnery
Ludwig Watzal CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
Ludwig Watzal
Richard Falk Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
Richard Falk
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Ice and snow in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.