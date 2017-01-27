Friday, January 27, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

First human-pig embryos created by scientists

| Print | E-mail

Friday, 27 January 2017 09:57

View Comments

Step towards growing transplantable organs is taken by creation of embryos combining pig and human stem cells.

the embryos

Scientists have for the first time grown embryos that contain a combination of pig and human stem cells, in a step towards one day growing transplantable organs, a study says.

However, the research remains at a very early stage and proved more difficult than expected, the researchers reported in the peer-reviewed journal Cell on Thursday.

"This is an important first step," said lead investigator Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, a professor in the Salk Institute of Biological Studies' Gene Expression Laboratory.

"The ultimate goal is to grow functional and transplantable tissue or organs, but we are far away from that."

Scientists implanted adult human stem cells - known as intermediate induced pluripotent stem cells - into pig embryos and allowed them to grow for four weeks.

READ MORE: Monkey study raises hope for 'functional' HIV cure

They terminated the embryos before any human-animal mixture, known as a chimera after the cross-species figures of Greek mythology, could be born.

They found that the human cells began to form into muscle tissue in the pig embryos.

The effort involved some 1,500 pig embryos and took four years, far longer than initially estimated, due to the complicated nature of the experiments.

The notion of creating human-animal mixtures has stoked controversy and raised ethical questions, particularly since the experiments could theoretically lead to the creation of animals with human qualities, and possibly intelligence.

But Salk Institute staff scientist Jun Wu said the level of human contribution to the pig embryos was "low", and did not include precursors to brain cells.

Previous research has produced combinations of rats and mice, which are far more closely related.

Bruce Whitelaw, professor of animal biotechnology at the University of Edinburgh, who was not involved in the study, described it as "exciting" because it "paves the way for significant advances".

According to Darren Griffin, professor of genetics at the University of Kent, the "work will also help us better understand evolution, development and disease" and may eventually lead to a remedy for organ shortages.

"In this study, the authors followed existing legal and ethical guidelines, allowing the embryos to develop to the maximum time allowed," he told the AFP news agency.

"It is important that any further research is conducted with full transparency so as to allow public scrutiny and debate," Griffin said.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Allen L. Jasson The Trump Presidency
Allen L. Jasson
Jacob Hornberger The Wall of a Dictator
Jacob Hornberger
Richard Falk Trump’s Pre-Fascism and Progressive Populist Opportunities
Richard Falk
Will Durst The first 100 days
Will Durst
Lawrence Davidson American Zionists and the Issue of Immigrants
Lawrence Davidson
William John Cox The U.S. Voters' Rights Amendment: Explained
William John Cox
Uri Avnery Being There
Uri Avnery
Ben Tanosborn Pavor Nocturnus during the Fortnight of Trump’s Inauguration
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Snow across Mediterranea

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.