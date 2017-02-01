Wednesday, February 01, 2017
   
Russia charges cyber security experts with treason

Wednesday, 01 February 2017 08:00

Two security officers and an employee of a cyber security firm are accused of cooperating with US intelligence services.

Kaspersky Lab

Russian authorities have charged two former officers in the Federal Security Service and an employee of cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab with committing treason in the interests of the United States, according to a lawyer representing one of the three.

Ivan Pavlov identified the three on Wednesday as Kaspersky employee Ruslan Stoyanov and FSB officers who specialised in cyber security, Sergei Mikhailov and Dmitry Dokuchayev.

"My client, along with the others, has been charged with state treason and cooperating with US intelligence services," Pavlov told Reuters news agency in a telephone interview.

He declined to say which of the three he was representing, saying only that Stoyanov was not his client.

The Kaspersky team headed by Stoyanov has been cooperating with the FSB since 2013 in analysing cybercrime cases and offering expertise in criminal cases concerning cybersecurity, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported.

Kaspersky Lab confirmed Stoyanov's arrest but said the charges related to a period before he joined the company in 2012.

'Absurd insinuations'

According to the Russian news agency TASS, the Kremlin rejected speculation that the arrested FSB officers were complicit in hacking attacks during the US presidential election.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin was aware of media reports about the arrests but that the Kremlin could not confirm anything about them.

