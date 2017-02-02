Thursday, February 02, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Anger as Michael Fallon dismisses second referendum

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 02 February 2017 10:54

View Comments

Nationalists mull second poll on independence in response to UK parliamentary vote for Brexit but face stern opposition.

Scottish nationalist politicians have reacted angrily after a senior British minister said the UK would not support a second independence referendum.

In an interview with Scottish newspaper The Herald on Wednesday, Britain's Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said nationalists could "forget" about UK help for another vote.

Calls for a second referendum over Scottish independence have increased since Scotland, unlike England, voted to remain in the European Union by a margin of 62 percent to 38.

"[Nicola Sturgeon] has to respect the decision of Scotland to stay inside the UK in 2014 and the decision of the UK to leave the EU," he said, referring to the Scottish National Party (SNP) leader, who is also First Minister in Scotland's devolved parliament.

Tensions have come to a head as the UK presses forward with a hard exit from the EU, with MPs on Wednesday overwhelmingly voting to initiate Brexit.

While Scotland voted to remain in the EU, that was not enough to sway the overall UK vote to leave.

The SNP has made continued membership of the EU, particularly its single market, one of their flagship policies. Its leaders have threatened another independence vote to ensure Scotland remains.

Fallon's comments drew angry rebukes from senior Scottish politicians, including Sturgeon.

"The arrogance of the Tories knows no bounds," a spokesperson for Sturgeon said on Thursday, using another name for the ruling Conservative party.

"Not content with trying to drag us out of EU against our will, with the support of just one MP out of 59 in Scotland, they are now suggesting they might try to block the nation's right to choose a different path.

"Any Tory bid to block a referendum would be a democratic outrage, but would only succeed in boosting support for both a referendum and for independence itself."

While the SNP has strongly opposed Brexit, polls on whether Scotland should leave the United Kingdom have not shifted after the result of the EU referendum last year; a majority still stand against Scottish independence.

The University of Edinburgh's Alan Convery, a specialist in UK and Scottish politics, said time was running out for Sturgeon and the SNP to drum up support for independence.

"This is precisely the type of Brexit that Nicola Sturgeon said she wanted to avoid," he said, referring to British Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for a clean break with the EU, including leaving the single market.

"The First Minister therefore has a very difficult decision to make about whether to pull the trigger for a second referendum.

"The opinion polls have not shifted markedly in her favour, but the Brexit timetable is marching on."

A spokeswoman for May, meanwhile, said on Thursday that the 2014 Scottish referendum was "legal, fair and decisive".

May has repeatedly said she sees no need for a second vote.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson Immigrant Irony
Lawrence Davidson
Ben Tanosborn A Mostly-Right Message from a Totally-Wrong Messenger
Ben Tanosborn
Marjorie Cohn Remembering People's Lawyer Len Weinglass
Marjorie Cohn
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Wall Protectionism
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery President Don Kong
Uri Avnery
Allen L. Jasson The Trump Presidency
Allen L. Jasson
Richard Falk Trump’s Pre-Fascism and Progressive Populist Opportunities
Richard Falk
Will Durst The first 100 days
Will Durst
William John Cox The U.S. Voters' Rights Amendment: Explained
William John Cox

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.