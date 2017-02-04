Saturday, February 04, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Louvre attacker believed to be a 29-year-old Egyptian

| Print | E-mail

Saturday, 04 February 2017 12:18

View Comments

Mobile phone data suggests man who tried to attack Paris museum entered France on a tourist visa on January 26.

French investigators believe the man who launched a machete attack in Paris, before being shot and wounded by a soldier, is a 29-year-old Egyptian man who entered the country on a tourist visa.

Francois Molins, the chief prosecutor of Paris, told a press conference on Friday that the man, who carried out the attack near the entrance of the Louvre museum, had no identity papers on him when he was arrested.

However, mobile phone data suggested he had arrived in Paris on January 26 after acquiring a one-month tourist visa from the French embassy in Dubai.

RELATED: French PM warns of 'new attacks'

The assailant was shot five times and seriously wounded. A soldier suffered slight head injuries in the incident.

Authorities have not "officially" identified the suspect, Molins said, adding that the attack is being treated as an "act of terror".

Investigators are working to establish whether he acted alone, on impulse, or on orders from someone.

Law enforcement conducted a search in an apartment the man had rented in the city's central 8th arrondissement, seizing an iPad, several pre-paid cards, and €900 ($970) in cash.

The attacker bought the two machetes he used in the attack from a store in Paris on January 28, Molins said.

'No explosives found'

Police said earlier that the man had been trying to get into the museum's underground shop with a suitcase. His bag contained no explosives. 

Louvre, the huge former royal palace in the heart of the city, is home to the Mona Lisa and other world-famous works of art but is also a shopping complex and houses numerous exhibition spaces.

It is one of the top tourist attractions in Paris, which was the world's third most visited city in 2016, according to the Mastercard's Global Destination Cities Index.

France has suffered a string of attacks.

In January 2015 gunmen killed cartoonists and journalists at the offices of the Charlie Hebdo, a satirical magazine in Paris, while another attacker went on to kill shoppers in a Jewish supermarket, bringing the total number of people killed to 17 in three days of bloodshed.

Ten months later, gunmen and suicide bombers attacked bars, restaurants, a concert hall and the national stadium in Paris on November 13, killing 130 people in an attack blamed on the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group.

Last July, a Tunisian man rammed a truck through crowds celebrating Bastille Day in Nice on France's south coast, crushing 86 people to death.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Respect the Green Line!
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Invisible people
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Fallacies of the Anti-Islam Crowd
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson Immigrant Irony
Lawrence Davidson
Ben Tanosborn A Mostly-Right Message from a Totally-Wrong Messenger
Ben Tanosborn
Marjorie Cohn Remembering People's Lawyer Len Weinglass
Marjorie Cohn
Allen L. Jasson The Trump Presidency
Allen L. Jasson
Richard Falk Trump’s Pre-Fascism and Progressive Populist Opportunities
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.