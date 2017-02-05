Romania's government repeals corruption decree

Protesters gather for sixth day as government withdraws controversial decree that decriminalised some graft offences.
More than 200,000 protesters have rallied in Romania's capital, Bucharest, following a government climbdown over a contentious decree that sparked mass anti-corruption demonstrations across the country.
Fulfilling a promise made late on Saturday, the government announced on Sunday it had approved to withdraw a controversial executive order that would have decriminalised certain grant offences and protected politicians from prosecution.
The ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu had originally approved the ordinance late on Tuesday, with no input from the country's parliament, sparking the biggest demonstrations in the country in decades.
After repealing the decree, Grindeanu asked the justice minister to prepare a draft law to be sent to parliament for debate and approval.
The centre-left Social Democratic Party has a parliamentary majority with a junior partner. President Klaus Iohannis, who is expected to speak later on Sunday, then needs to sign off on the legislation.
READ MORE: Romanian minister resigns after anti-graft protests
Yet, the announcement did not stop demonstrators from gathering for a sixth consecutive day, as massive crowds poured into Bucharest's Victory Square to protest against what they deem an alarming retreat in the country's fight against corruption.
Grindeanu said on Saturday he would scrap the measure, as requested by Iohannis, as he did not want to "divide Romania".
The decree was to make abuse of power a crime only punishable by jail if the sums involved exceeded 200,000 lei (44,000 euros, $47,500).
Grindeanu's government said it would align the penal code with the constitution, but critics saw it as a clear attempt by the ruling party to let off many of its own officials and policy makers.
The street protests have been on a scale not seen since the fall of communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989.
