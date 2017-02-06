Monday, February 06, 2017
   
Government defies calls to quit despite mass rallies

Monday, 06 February 2017 10:53

Protesters vow to keep pressuring Romanian government, but ruling coalition head says prime minister has full support.

Romania's government, in power barely a month, has rejected calls to resign after mass nationwide protests forced it to scrap a controversial decree that would have decriminalised some corruption offences.

Following the largest protests since the fall of communism in 1989, the Social Democrat-led government on Sunday rescinded the decree, which would have shielded dozens of politicians from prosecution.

But even after the government's embarrassing u-turn, an estimated 500,000 protesters all over the country took to the streets later on Sunday chanting "We don't believe you, we won't give up".

The rallies were the biggest in the country since the fall of communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989, and some said they will continue protesting until the government resigns.

'No reason to resign'

But Liviu Dragnea, the leader of the ruling centre-left coalition and the chief target of the protesters' ire, said on Monday the government will not resign, sounding a defiant note during a meeting of senior party officials on Monday.

Dragnea, head of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), was convicted of electoral fraud in a 2012 referendum and was barred from taking a role in the cabinet. After the PSD and their liberal junior partners ALDE won the December elections, Dragnea hand-picked Sorin Grindeanu to head his cabinet. 

Had it survived, the decree would have cleared Dragnea of his suspended two-year sentence for vote rigging and this could have meant that he would finally be legally allowed to occupy the coveted prime minister's seat.

On Sunday, Grindeanu, the prime minister, also told broadcaster Antena3 that he had no plans to step down.

"I will not resign," he said. Only the parliament could force him to go, but he had a definite majority there, Grindeanu added.  

No updates on the criminal code

In a separate development, Justice Minister Florin Iordache told reporters on Monday that he would publish the details of a new, alternative bill to update the criminal code, which would be put to the public for debate for a month.

"We will develop and publish a draft bill which will be submitted to parliament after public consultation," he said. 

But his own ministry later appeared to contradict him, issuing a statement that it was not planning to draft a bill.

The Romanian government is also facing a no-confidence vote filed by the opposition Liberals and Save Romania Union.

Dragnea said that his party will fully support Grindeanu in the upcoming no-confidence motion.

Romania joined the European Union in 2007, but has still not met the bloc's requirements regarding judicial efficiency and fighting corruption. 

