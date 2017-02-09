Thursday, February 09, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Justice minister Florin Iordache resigns after protests

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 09 February 2017 08:43

View Comments

Florin Iordache, co-architect of controversial corruption measure that set off rallies, resigns citing 'public opinion'.

Anti-government protests

Romania's justice minister has resigned after huge nationwide protests over government efforts to weaken anti-corruption laws through a decree.

Florin Iordache's resignation on Thursday came as rallies calling for the government to resign continued despite the Social Democratic-led leadership's pledge to scrap the decree, which would have decriminalised some corruption offences.

"I have decided to offer my resignation," said Iordache, 56, a co-architect of the January emergency rule which critics say would have protected corrupt politicians from prosecution.

He defended his record at the justice ministry saying he carried out "all necessary actions to remedy a series of sensitive problems".

"But despite that, public opinion did not consider it sufficient, and that's why I have decided to submit my resignation."

Iordache said all of his "initiatives were legal and constitutional".

Against this turbulent backdrop, Sorin Grindeanu, Romania's prime minister, survived a no-confidence vote on Wednesday despite the ongoing protests.

Bowing to pressure, the government scrapped the ordinance on Sunday as up to 500,000 people protested across the country.

The rallies were the largest protests since the fall of communist rule in 1989.

In a related development on Thursday, Romania's constitutional court said it would not rule on the decree.

The decree was referred to the court by Victor Ciorbea, the national ombudsman, on February 3, two days before the Social Democrats withdrew it.

"This decree does not exist anymore. It was scrapped [by the government]," said Valer Dorneanu, the court president.

"We start from the truth that the emergency decree no longer exists."

The withdrawal must still be approved by parliament.

Asked what would happen if parliament does not do so, Dorneanu said: "We don't judge based on suppositions."

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Liaquat Ali Khan Trump- Boomers' Last President
Liaquat Ali Khan
Will Durst Skewered and Plattered
Will Durst
Richard Falk Ways of Living With ‘Alternative Facts’: An Anecdote
Richard Falk
Jacob Hornberger Yemen and at the Bay of Pigs
Jacob Hornberger
Graham Peebles President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
Graham Peebles
Uri Avnery Respect the Green Line!
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Immigrant Irony
Lawrence Davidson
Ben Tanosborn A Mostly-Right Message from a Totally-Wrong Messenger
Ben Tanosborn
Marjorie Cohn Remembering People's Lawyer Len Weinglass
Marjorie Cohn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.