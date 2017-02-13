Monday, February 13, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Romania: Parliament approves anti-corruption referendum

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 13 February 2017 12:12

View Comments

Politicians back a vote on anti-corruption reforms after weeks of angry protests at attempts to sideline graft laws.

Romania's parliament has unanimously endorsed a plan to hold a national referendum over anti-corruption reforms after mass street protests made the government back-pedal over a controversial graft decree.

All 310 MPs present voted on Monday in favour of the proposal by President Klaus Iohannis, a strong supporter of the country's anti-corruption drive.

Iohannis, a former leader of the centre-right opposition, blasted the government over the decree that would have effectively shielded dozens of public officials from prosecution and torpedo a drive to stamp out high-level corruption.

The architect of the decree, Justice Minister Florin Iordache, resigned last week, citing a need to appease public opinion in the EU member state of 20 million people and arguing he had done nothing wrong.

The protests, which peaked on February 5 with more than 200,000 people in the capital, started after Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu's Social Democratic (PSD) cabinet watered down anti-corruption rules with the decree.

The government survived by repealing the decree, but the protests continued - though on a far smaller scale - because demonstrators wanted to keep up the pressure against possible plans to create loopholes for corrupt politicians, similar to those in the withdrawn decree.

Wording and date not clear

Iohannis now needs to come up with a timeframe to hold the referendum. While the wording on the ballot paper is up to the president, he said last month he wanted to hold the vote to see "the sovereign desire of Romanians", over the anti-corruption drive.

According to law, a 30-day campaign must take place before the vote.

The parliament, where the ruling coalition holds a big majority, must still vote on whether to confirm the decree's withdrawal.

On Friday, Liviu Dragnea, the Social Democrat leader and lower house speaker, said parliament should meet to approve the withdrawal as soon as possible.

The parliament's vote on the presidential referendum plan was a necessary procedural step, but its opinion is not binding.

Anti-government demonstrators took to the streets for a 13th consecutive day on Sunday.

The protests mark the largest since the fall of communism in 1989.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Uri Avnery That's How It Happened
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson
Liaquat Ali Khan Trump- Boomers' Last President
Liaquat Ali Khan
Will Durst Skewered and Plattered
Will Durst
Richard Falk Ways of Living With ‘Alternative Facts’: An Anecdote
Richard Falk
Jacob Hornberger Yemen and at the Bay of Pigs
Jacob Hornberger
Graham Peebles President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
Graham Peebles

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.