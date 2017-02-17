Friday, February 17, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

'Donetsk People's Republic' seeks sense of nationhood

| Print | E-mail

Friday, 17 February 2017 09:32

View Comments

Self-proclaimed breakaway region teaches children about citizenship and issues passports as it aspires to recognition.

Donetsk

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, a breakaway region of Ukraine founded three years ago, has started taking steps towards creating a sense of nationhood.

Separatist leaders have drawn up a constitution for the DPR and the school curriculum was changed from Ukrainian to Russian last year.

Children are taught about citizenship and how they can contribute to and live in what leaders of the self-proclaimed republic hope will eventually be a widely recognised independent nation.

"I think that this course on citizenship in the context of our new political system is very interesting for children," schoolteacher, Liliya Agorua, said. "It helps to form principles of citizenship, patriotism and self-worth." 

Although not internationally recognised, DPR authorities have said they are trying to build a state for people who do not want to be part of Ukraine.

Russian-backed separatists and government forces continue to fight in eastern Ukraine, with little evidence of either side honouring an internationally brokered ceasefire.

The Ukrainian government describes Donetsk as land occupied by what it sees as "terrorists". Russia, which the DPR relies on economically and for humanitarian aid, does not recognise it either but the region has become "increasingly state-like", Stratford reported.

"The DPR started issuing its own vehicle number plates in April 2015. The currency was changed from Ukrainian hryvnia to the Russian rouble in September the same year, and the DPR has even started issuing its own passports," he said.

More than 9,800 people have died since April 2014 in fighting in eastern Ukraine between government forces and separatists. Fighting on Donetsk's outskirts escalated for several days earlier in February.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Will Durst The Trumpish Cabinet
Will Durst
Lawrence Davidson Dysfunction in the White House
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger Trump and Duterte: Birds of a Feather
Jacob Hornberger
Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Uri Avnery That's How It Happened
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.