Monday, May 08, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

UK: Facebook deletes tens of thousands of accounts

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 08 May 2017 10:57

View Comments

The social network giant announces big overhaul in crackdown on fake news one month before UK general election.

Facebook has deleted "tens of thousands" of accounts and made changes to its newsfeed algorithm in an attempt to battle fake news, responding to criticism over the distribution of false information on its massive network.

Facebook's tips to spot false news
1. Be sceptical of headlines
2. Look closely at the URL 
3. Investigate the source 
4. Watch for unusual formatting 
5. Consider the photos 
6. Inspect the dates
7. Check the evidence 
8. Look at other reports 
9. Is the story a joke? 
10. Some stories are intentionally false

Facebook has come under intense pressure to tackle the spread of false stories, which came to prominence during the US presidential election last year when many inaccurate posts were widely shared on it and other social media services.

Facebook suspended 30,000 accounts in France ahead of the first round of its presidential election last month and uses outside fact-checkers in the country.

The UK called snap general elections in June, and Germany is set to vote in September.

In the UK, Facebook launched a British newspaper advertising campaign to warn users of the danger of fake news, the latest drive by the social media giant to tackle malicious information ahead of the national election.

With the headline "Tips for spotting false news," the adverts listed 10 ways to identify whether a story was genuine or not, including looking closely at a URL, investigating the source, looking for unusual formatting, and considering the authenticity of the photo.

Facebook urged its users in the UK to be sceptical of headlines that look unbelievable and to check other sources before sharing news that may not be credible. It has also previously taken out full-page ads in German newspapers to educate readers on how to spot fake news.

The company has been testing technology that identifies if people read an article but do not share it with their friends, which may suggest the story is misleading.

"With these changes, we expect we will also reduce the spread of material generated through inauthentic activity, including spam, misinformation, or other deceptive content that is often shared by creators of fake accounts," Facebook said.

Social media sites - including Twitter and YouTube - are also facing pressure in Europe. Germany threatened social media companies with fines as high as $55m for spreading fake news. 

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery One, Two, Three – Rejoice!
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Israel’s New Cultural War of Aggression
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman The War Party Talks Nonsense on Korea
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox Avoiding Another War in North Korea
William John Cox
Lawrence Davidson Politicizing Anti-Semitism
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger The National-Security State’s Tradition of Embracing Dictators
Jacob Hornberger
Will Durst Trump’s First 100 Days Report Card
Will Durst
Eve Mykytyn Axon to the Rescue
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

United States: Tornadoes

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.