Thursday, May 11, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Gay rights activists detained in Russia's Moscow

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 11 May 2017 11:46

View Comments

Five people held as they try to deliver petition protesting against alleged abuses of gay men in Chechnya.

Russian police

Five activists were detained in Moscow on Thursday while trying to submit a petition calling Russian authorities to investigate the alleged torture and arbitrary detentions of gay people in Chechnya.

The five were planning to bring about two million signatures at the Prosecutor General's Office when they were held by police along the Russian capital's Tverskaya Street, according to LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) activists.

Police said the activists were detained because their action amounted to an unsanctioned protest.

The New York-based civic group Avaaz, which helped collect the signatures worldwide, said in a statement that one of the people held is Italian.

Avaaz's campaign director, Bert Wander, described the detentions as a "blatant attempt by Russia to intimidate those standing up for gay people [which] will only draw more global attention to the horrors unfolding in Chechnya".

The alleged abuse was first reported in April by the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, which said about 100 suspected gay men were rounded up and tortured, and at least three were killed.

The Associated Press news agency separately interviewed two Chechen men who spoke of torture and corroborated the reports.

Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov has fiercely denied Novaya Gazeta's report and claims of a crackdown in the region.

Kadyrov responded to Putin's comments last week by telling journalists his authorities were "ready to closely cooperate" with Moskalkova, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

But he also said that Chechnya does not have any gay people and suggested some gay people may be pretending to be Chechen to get asylum in the West.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week assured the country's human rights ombudswoman that he would speak with law enforcement officials about the alleged torture of gay men.

Tatyana Moskalkova, the ombudswoman, has asked for a taskforce to be formed to investigate the treatment of LGBT people in Chechnya.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC Gwadar Now & Then
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Jacob Hornberger On That Day Began Lies
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery One, Two, Three – Rejoice!
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Israel’s New Cultural War of Aggression
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman The War Party Talks Nonsense on Korea
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox Avoiding Another War in North Korea
William John Cox
Lawrence Davidson Politicizing Anti-Semitism
Lawrence Davidson
Will Durst Trump’s First 100 Days Report Card
Will Durst

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

United States: Tornadoes

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.