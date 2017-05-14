Sunday, May 14, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Italy rescues 484 people from the Mediterranean

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 14 May 2017 11:35

View Comments

Seven bodies also recovered on Saturday as refugees and migrants were trying to cross into Europe on four rubber boats.

Seven bodies were recovered and 484 people were rescued from boats in the Mediterranean Sea while attempting to cross into Europe, Italy's coastguard said.

The Italian coastguards, navy, an aid group and two private vessels rescued the refugees and migrants, who were travelling on four rubber boats, on Saturday, the coastguard said in a statement.

No details were given of the origins of asylum seekers. But most arriving in Italy are from Sub-Saharan Africa or Bangladesh, and pay Libya-based smugglers to organise their passage. 

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 45,000 people have reached Italy by boat from North Africa this year - almost a 40 percent increase from 2016.

The new deaths add to a toll of 1,222 on the route as of May 10, compared with 966 by the same date last year, according to the IOM.

The pace of migrant crossings is expected to increase as the weather improves. The sea channel between Italy and Libya is the world's busiest and most dangerous sea migration route.

Human traffickers appear to be running rampant and smugglers often extort money and hold people for ransom.

In addition, organisations assisting asylum seekers say that the smugglers' methods have become increasingly brutal with people reporting cases of rape, beatings and forced labour.

READ MORE: Nearly 200 asylum seekers feared dead off Libya coast

A senior official in the UN-backed Libyan government in Tripoli said that his administration was ready to create a new guard to patrol the country's chaotic southern border, but it would only be possible to secure the frontier if other countries helped.

"If we don't resolve southern Libya's problems, we will not resolve the migrant issue. The difficult economic situation in that region pushes a lot of young people to work for the traffickers," said Abdulsalam Kajman, Vice President of the Libyan government headed by Fayez Saraj.

"Libya primarily needs administrative and logistical help. Macro Minniti [Italian Interior Minister] has told us that Italy is ready to dispatch mobile hospitals, but we need other countries and the EU to lend a hand too." 

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A Curious National Home
Uri Avnery
Greg Palast Trump picks Al Capone of Vote Rigging
Greg Palast
Sheldon Richman The Debate Over Taxation Cannot Be Value-Free
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst President Trump Stress Disorder
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC Gwadar Now & Then
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Jacob Hornberger On That Day Began Lies
Jacob Hornberger
Richard Falk Israel’s New Cultural War of Aggression
Richard Falk
William John Cox Avoiding Another War in North Korea
William John Cox

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

United States: Tornadoes

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.