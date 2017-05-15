Monday, May 15, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Emmanuel Macron names Edouard Philippe prime minister

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 15 May 2017 07:40

View Comments

Chosen by Emmanuel Macron, 46-year-old Edouard Philippe joins diverse group serving in new administration.

Edouard Philippe

Edouard Philippe, a 46-year-old centre-right French politician and lawyer, has been named prime minister by Emmanuel Macron, France's new president.

Macron announced Philippe's appointment on Monday, his first day in office after his inauguration on Sunday.

Philippe has been a member of the Union for a Popular Movement and later the Republicans. He has also served as a member of the National Assembly.

Philippe is mayor of the northern port of Le Havre and an MP for the region since 2012 who studied at the same universities as Macron and shares many of his views on the economy and social issues.

By picking him, Macron, a centrist, has sent a signal to attract other young modernisers from the Republicans to his new centrist party, La Republique En Marche (Republic on the Move or REM), which will contest parliamentary elections in June.

Macron, a former minister and investment banker, was elected as the country's youngest-ever leader since Napoleon on May 7.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson Donald Trump’s Behavioral Legacy
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery A Curious National Home
Uri Avnery
Greg Palast Trump picks Al Capone of Vote Rigging
Greg Palast
Sheldon Richman The Debate Over Taxation Cannot Be Value-Free
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst President Trump Stress Disorder
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC Gwadar Now & Then
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Jacob Hornberger On That Day Began Lies
Jacob Hornberger
Richard Falk Israel’s New Cultural War of Aggression
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

United States: Tornadoes

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.