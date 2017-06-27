Tuesday, June 27, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Kiev car explosion kills Ukraine's senior military spy

| Print | E-mail

Tuesday, 27 June 2017 09:30

View Comments

Ukraine probes blast of Colonel Maksim Shapoval's car as 'terrorist act', saying it was caused by explosive device.

Kiev car explosion

A suspected car bombing in central Kiev has killed a Ukrainian military intelligence officer in an incident classified as a "terrorist act" by police, according to officials.

Colonel Maksim Shapoval, who was identified by the defence ministry in a statement, was driving a Mercedes Benz car on Tuesday morning when the explosion tore apart the vehicle at an intersection in Ukraine's capital.

Ukrainian media reported that Shapoval was chief of military intelligence's special forces.

At least one passerby was wounded in the incident and he was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Judging by initial indications, it appeared "obvious" that the blast was caused by an explosive device, said Artem Shevchenko, spokesman for the interior ministry.

"At the present time, the picture gathered of the crime suggests it was a planned terrorist act," he said.

There was no claim of responsibility, while investigators did not immediately say who was to blame.

Previous incidents

Tuesday's blast is the latest deadly incident to hit Kiev, as Ukraine battles Russia-backed rebels in its eastern regions.

In early June, a Ukrainian volunteer commander originally from the Russian region of Chechnya, who had once been jailed on suspicion of plotting to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin, was shot and seriously wounded.

In March, former Russian member of parliament-turned-Kremlin-critic Denis Voronenkov was shot dead in central Kiev.

Last year, high-profile independent journalist Pavel Sheremet was also killed in a car bombing in central Kiev.

There have also been a string of killings of rebel leaders in the war-torn east of the country that the separatists have blamed on Kiev, but Ukraine's government has pinned them on infighting among the rebels.

Ukraine has been racked by conflict since March 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea after an internationally contested referendum.

At least 10,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger Tyranny at Home to Fight Tyranny Abroad
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery The Four-Letter Word
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
Eve Mykytyn
Will Durst On the good foot
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC boost Pakistan economy
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Gilad Atzmon The Goyim Know
Gilad Atzmon
Sheldon Richman Wrong Lessons from the Congressional Shootings
Sheldon Richman
Richard Falk Interrogating the Qatar Rift
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Eid al-Fitr 2017

Enjoying summer in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.