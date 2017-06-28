Wednesday, June 28, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Renewed Cyprus talks set to begin in Switzerland

| Print | E-mail

Tuesday, 27 June 2017 12:50

View Comments

FMs of three guarantor powers, the UK, Greece and Turkey, will join talks alongside Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders.

The Greek and Turkish leaders of divided Cyprus have headed to Switzerland to launch fresh reunification talks, described by United Nations envoy Espen Barth Eide as the "most complex" round in a series of discussions to solve a decades-old dispute.

Foreign ministers from the three guarantor powers - Britain, Greece and Turkey - will take part in security discussions, alongside the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci, Eide said on Tuesday on the eve of the start of the talks.

"There is awareness that there is no time like the present," he told a news conference in the Swiss city of Geneva.

"Make no mistake, it is not going to be easy, there is no guarantee of success," he added, calling the talks the best but not the last chance for a solution.

The talks in Crans-Montana, outside Geneva, will continue as long as needed, he said, though the United Nations's current plans envisioned the session lasting until July 7, he added.

Cyprus was divided in a 1974 Turkish invasion that was triggered by an abortive coup by supporters of union with Greece.

Mediators say the two sides have come closer than ever but have left the hard parts until last.

Key isssues

Territory, property, governance and power-sharing were "make or break" issues, Eide said. The two sides have also been diametrically opposed on security, especially the presence of about 30,000 Turkish troops in northern Cyprus.

"One side puts more emphasis on the security of community, because of a sense of being the smaller community numerically, and the other side puts more emphasis on security of state," he said, in reference to the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot sides respectively.

The goal is a peace deal uniting Cyprus under a federal umbrella and which could also define the future of Europe's relations with Turkey, a key player in the conflict.

Eide said there had been a significant exchange of ideas since a previous round of talks three months ago.

Britain, which has military bases on the island, is offering to give up about half of its land as part of a deal.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said in a statement that with political will, creativity and flexibility, a deal could be done.

"It’s an exceptional opportunity for both communities to find a lasting solution for Cyprus, which will bring huge benefits to the whole island and the region," he said.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Gilad Atzmon Palestinian Expo 2017: The UK Government and the Lobby
Gilad Atzmon
Jacob Hornberger Tyranny at Home to Fight Tyranny Abroad
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery The Four-Letter Word
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
Eve Mykytyn
Will Durst On the good foot
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC boost Pakistan economy
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Sheldon Richman Wrong Lessons from the Congressional Shootings
Sheldon Richman
Richard Falk Interrogating the Qatar Rift
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Eid al-Fitr 2017

Brian Head wildfire

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.