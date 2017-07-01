Saturday, July 01, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

World leaders pay tribute to German unifier Helmut Kohl

| Print | E-mail

Saturday, 01 July 2017 09:19

View Comments

Foreign dignitaries hail the former German Chancellor and and father of reunification at his funeral in Strasbourg.

German Chancellor Helmut Kohl

World leaders have paid tribute to former German chancellor Helmut Kohl, the father of German reunification and a founder of modern-day Europe.

Kohl, who died June 16 at the age of 87, was the first person to be honored with an official memorial event by the European Union in the French city of Strasbourg.

European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker described Kohl as a "European patriot" at the ceremony on Saturday, adding he was a "giant of the post-war period."

"Helmut Kohl was not just the architect of German unity. He contributed substantially, more than others, to the reconciliation between European history and European geography."

During his 16-year term as Germany's leader, stretching from 1982 to 1998, Kohl spearheaded his country's reunification and the creation of Europe's common currency, the euro.

"Helmut Kohl gave us the chance to be involved in something bigger than ourselves," former US President Bill Clinton said, citing Kohl's willingness to put international cooperation before national interests at key moments in history.

Kohl was widely regarded as having skillfully overcome the fears of Germany's neighbours when an end to the country's decades-long division into a communist east and a democratic west first became a realistic possibility in the late 1990s.

Drawing on his friendships with several world leaders, often forged over hearty meals, Kohl assured the Allied nations that had beaten Nazi Germany in World War II that his country no longer aspired to dominate others.

His successor, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said Kohl's vision and persistence had paid a historic dividend.

"Without Helmut Kohl the lives of millions of people who lived behind the (Berlin) Wall until 1990 would have taken a completely different course, including mine," said Merkel, who grew up in communist East Germany. "Thank you for the opportunities you gave me."

French President Emmanuel Macron noted that it was his predecessor, Francois Mitterrand, and Kohl, two men who had experienced the suffering of war on opposing sides, who were able to "overcome the terrible memories of their generation."

Several speakers recalled the poignant gesture of reconciliation in 1984, when Mitterrand and Kohl held hands during a ceremony at a World War I cemetery in Verdun, France.

The ceremony in Strasbourg, which was attended by over 800 dignitaries, concluded with the German national anthem and excerpts from Beethoven's 9th symphony "Ode to Joy", used as the anthem of the European Union.

Kohl's coffin was draped with the flag of the European Union and then taken to the German city of Speyer for a requiem Mass and military honors.

He will be buried in a private ceremony at a cemetery in the city.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery The Bizarre Case of Bashar
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman The American Way of War
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger Supreme Court Upholds the Right of Churches to Steal
Jacob Hornberger
Gilad Atzmon Palestinian Expo 2017: The UK Government and the Lobby
Gilad Atzmon
Lawrence Davidson Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
Eve Mykytyn
Will Durst On the good foot
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC boost Pakistan economy
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Richard Falk Interrogating the Qatar Rift
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Eid al-Fitr 2017

Brian Head wildfire

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.