Sunday, July 02, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Brexit-bound UK to pull out of fishing agreement

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 02 July 2017 09:19

View Comments

Government aims to trigger process of leaving deal that allows vessels from other countries to fish off UK coastline.

Prime Minister Theresa May

Britain is pulling out of an agreement that permits fishermen from five other countries to operate in UK waters, the first step in reasserting control over its fishing industry as it prepares to leave the European Union.

The government of Prime Minister Theresa May announced on Sunday it will trigger the two-year process of leaving the London Fisheries Convention, which allows vessels from France, Belgium, Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands to fish between six and 12 nautical miles off the UK coastline.

Britain signed the 1964 convention before it joined the EU and would be bound by its terms after leaving the bloc - or Brexit - unless it starts to withdraw from the treaty now.

Michael Gove, UK environment secretary, said the move will lead "to a more competitive, profitable and sustainable industry for the whole of the UK".

"We will have control, we can decide the terms of access," Gove told the BBC Andrew Marr show.

Gove, a prominent "Leave campaigner" in an EU referendum last year, also said that once Britain left the trading bloc, it would be able to extend control of its waters to 200 miles, or to the median line between Britain and France or Britain and Ireland.

He said that leaving the London Fisheries Convention meant that for the first time in more than 50 years, Britain would be able to decide who could access its waters.

"This is a historic first step towards building a new domestic fishing policy as we leave the European Union - one which leads to a more competitive, profitable and sustainable industry for the whole of the UK," he said.

Resource-rich fishing grounds

According to government figures, British vessels caught 708,000 tonnes of fish in 2015, worth $1bn.

Other members of the convention landed an estimated 10,000 tonnes of fish in British waters within 12 nautical miles of the British coast.

Michael Creed, Ireland's minister for agriculture, food and the marine, said the move was "unwelcome and unhelpful", but not surprising at the start of Brexit negotiations, including the common fisheries policy.

"The Irish fishing fleet has access to parts of the UK six-12 mile zone, as has the UK fleet to parts of the Irish zone," he said.

"These access rights were incorporated into the EU Common Fisheries Policy when we joined the EU."

The European Commission said it "took note", but also felt the convention had been superseded by EU law, the BBC reported.

Fishing rights became a hot topic during the campaign for the June 2016 Brexit referendum, with British fishermen voicing frustration over EU fishing quotas.

Leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage even led a small flotilla of fishermen up the Thames a week before the referendum, arguing Britain's fishing industry was "literally being destroyed" as a result of EU membership.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery The Bizarre Case of Bashar
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman The American Way of War
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger Supreme Court Upholds the Right of Churches to Steal
Jacob Hornberger
Gilad Atzmon Palestinian Expo 2017: The UK Government and the Lobby
Gilad Atzmon
Lawrence Davidson Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
Eve Mykytyn
Will Durst On the good foot
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC boost Pakistan economy
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Richard Falk Interrogating the Qatar Rift
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Eid al-Fitr 2017

Brian Head wildfire

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.