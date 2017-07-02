Sunday, July 02, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Pope sacks Vatican cardinal handling abuse cases

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 02 July 2017 10:05

View Comments

Gerhard Mueller relieved of duties just days after pope aide Pell was charged with child sex abuse.

Pope Francis has dismissed the church's chief of doctrine, Cardinal Gerhard Muller - one of the most powerful cardinals at the Vatican - head of the Vatican office that processes and evaluates all cases of priests accused of raping or molesting minors.

Mueller's sacking on Saturday comes just days after the pontiff released another top Vatican cardinal, Cardinal George Pell, to return home to stand trial for alleged sexual assault.

"There were no differences of opinion between me and Pope Francis," Muller, an arch-conservative who had the ear of former Pontiff Benedict XVI, told the German paper Allgemeine Zeitung.

Francis named Muller's deputy, Monsignor Luis Ladaria Ferrer, a Spanish Jesuit, to run the powerful office instead. 

During Muller's five-year term, the congregation amassed a 2,000-case backlog and came under criticism from Irish abuse survivor Marie Collins.

She had been tapped by Francis in 2014 to advise the church on caring for abuse victims and protecting children from paedophile priests.

Collins resigned from the papal commission in March, citing the "unacceptable" level of resistance from Muller's office to heeding the commission's proposals.

READ MORE: 'Shocking' scale of Catholic Church sex crimes revealed

In May, Francis said her criticism of the slow pace in processing abuse cases was justified and announced he was adding more staff to handle the load.

Earlier this year, he also named Cardinal Sean O'Malley as a member of the congregation in hopes of ensuring better cooperation.

Spar over divorce

Aside from the sex abuse case backlog, Francis and Muller had sparred over the pope's divisive 2016 document on family life in which the pope offered a cautious opening to letting divorced and civilly remarried Catholics receive Communion.

Church teaching holds that unless these Catholics receive an annulment, or a church decree that their first marriage was invalid, they are committing adultery and cannot receive Communion unless they abstain from sex.

Four conservative cardinals attacked the pope's document as vague and confusing and publicly requested that Francis clarify it.

Muller did not join their campaign but made it clear that he disagrees with Francis' suggestion that any such decisions could be arrived at in the realm of personal discernment.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery The Bizarre Case of Bashar
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman The American Way of War
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger Supreme Court Upholds the Right of Churches to Steal
Jacob Hornberger
Gilad Atzmon Palestinian Expo 2017: The UK Government and the Lobby
Gilad Atzmon
Lawrence Davidson Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
Eve Mykytyn
Will Durst On the good foot
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC boost Pakistan economy
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Richard Falk Interrogating the Qatar Rift
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Eid al-Fitr 2017

Brian Head wildfire

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.