Monday, July 03, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

18 dead in German bus crash: police

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 03 July 2017 09:26

View Comments

Bus burst into flames after colliding with truck near the Bavarian town of Stammbach in southern Germany.

German bus crash

German police have confirmed that 18 people were killed when a tour bus burst into flames after colliding with a lorry in the southern state of Bavaria.

The crash happened on a motorway near the town of Stammbach on Monday.

"It's clear now that all 18 of the missing people on the bus died in the accident," police said in a statement on on Twitter.

The bus had been carrying 48 people, of whom 30 were taken to hospital, some with serious injuries. 

Alexander Dobrindt, Germany's minister of transport, said that 11 bodies had been retrieved from the crash site so far, and a search for the remains of the seven other victims was under way. 

The blaze was so powerful "that only steel parts are still recognisable on the bus, and from that you can understand what it means for the people on this bus", he said.

'Great dismay'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced "great dismay" over the crash, her office said.

"Our thoughts go to the victims and their family members, as well as to the injured. We hope that those who have been rescued will recover from their injuries," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said. 

Some 200 emergency workers were deployed to the site, including firefighters, rescue workers and police, while south-bound traffic on the motorway remained blocked.

According to the Bild newspaper, the coach was travelling from the eastern region of Lausitz and heading for Nuremberg.

Police said that the 48 people on the bus were aged between 41 and 81 and were mainly from the eastern state of Saxony.

The accident is one of the worst to hit Germany.

Among the deadliest in recent years was a collision in June 2007, when 13 people were killed as their tour bus drove off the road and plunged several metres down a slope in eastern Germany's Saxony-Anhalt state.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Clive Hambidge I Ching- Grenfell Tower
Clive Hambidge
Uri Avnery The Bizarre Case of Bashar
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman The American Way of War
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger Supreme Court Upholds the Right of Churches to Steal
Jacob Hornberger
Gilad Atzmon Palestinian Expo 2017: The UK Government and the Lobby
Gilad Atzmon
Lawrence Davidson Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
Eve Mykytyn
Will Durst On the good foot
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC boost Pakistan economy
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Eid al-Fitr 2017

Brian Head wildfire

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.