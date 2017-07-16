UK police charge teenager after London acid attacks

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after five acid attacks on moped riders in less than 90 minutes on Thursday.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in relation to five acid attacks in London on Thursday, British police said.

The 15 charges include grievous bodily harm, possession of an item to discharge a noxious substance, and robbery.

The boy is due to appear before Stratford Youth Court on Monday, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Saturday.

On Friday, British police had arrested two teenagers suspected of throwing acid at several victims in less than 90 minutes across east London on Thursday left them with facial burns. At least one victim sustained life-changing injuries.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

The assaults come weeks after a separate incident that saw a man throw acid at an aspiring model, Resham Khan, and her cousin.

Khan and other survivors of acid attacks in the UK have raised a call for tougher laws against perpetrators and demanded stricter measures for the purchasing of corrosive substances following the spate of assaults.

Khan, who was attacked in east London on June 21, launched a petition on Saturday as she recovered from serious burns from her hospital bed.

"An attack like this could happen to anyone," said Khan's change.org petition, which is titled, "Prohibit the purchase of acid to those without a licence."

Hundreds of thousands have signed Khan's bid.

"It is about time that the law changes for the purchase of corrosive substances - right now you can buy it easily from any hardware store if you are 18 and over," she added.

"Corrosive acids like sulphuric acid are very lethal and life damaging substances. You should only be allowed to purchase corrosive substances with a licence to buy. The person purchasing should go through checks so their details are held on a database or hold a licence."

London's Metropolitan Police say the number of reported attacks in the capital rose from 261 in 2015 to 454 in 2016, a rise of 74 percent, according to British media.