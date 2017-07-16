Sunday, July 16, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Thousands rally against court reforms in Poland

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 16 July 2017 12:47

View Comments

Protesters rallied against the new judicial reforms which they say gives Poland's ruling party power over the courts.

Several thousand people have rallied in Warsaw

Several thousand people have rallied in Warsaw to protest against controversial new court reforms they see as a threat to judicial independence.

Police said around 4,500 people attended the demonstration on Sunday in front of the Polish parliament, which this week passed legislation that critics say gives the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party power over the courts.

Poles chanted "we will defend democracy" in the latest string of mass anti-government demonstrations that have characterised the conservative party's 20 months in power.

The demonstration was organised by the KOD pro-democracy movement, which is critical of the governing conservatives' policies on courts as well as other areas such as media and education.

Their main theme has been the defence of democracy under the ruling party, which controls both houses of parliament. The fractured and weak opposition has posed little threat to the government, other than participating in the protests.

"We, the citizens, are defending the rule of law, we are on the side of the law," said one of the protest leaders, Wladyslaw Frasyniuk, a top pro-democracy activist in the 1980s.

"This whole set of (judicial) bills is a scandal," said protester Agnieszka Janczarska, a 39-year-old lawyer in Warsaw.

"It's a destruction of the fundamental principles of a democratic state, namely the separation of powers," she told AFP.

The two main opposition leaders, Grzegorz Schetyna from Civic Platform (PO) and Ryszard Petru from the Modern party, were at the rally and said they would join forces to fight against the reforms.

READ MORE - Poland: Anti-government rally draws tens of thousands

Earlier this week Poland's parliament adopted a bill that gives the minister of justice the power to name the chief justices of the EU member's common courts.

Lawmakers also passed a second bill that states from now on the parliament - which is controlled by the conservative PiS party - will choose the members of the National Council of the Judiciary (KRS), whose role is to protect the independence of courts.

The PiS also tabled a separate bill in parliament on Thursday that would subjugate the Supreme Court - which supervises lower courts - to executive power, in a move the opposition slammed as "the announcement of a coup".

Under the proposed bill, the current Supreme Court justices will be forced to retire, with the exception of those named by the justice minister, who would also be responsible for selecting candidates to succeed the retired judges.

The PiS-led government has already run afoul of the European Commission and critics at home for implementing reforms of the Constitutional Court, whose main role is to check that laws comply with the constitution.

Poland is still a young democracy, after it shed communist rule in 1989 and joined the EU in 2004.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

William T. Hathaway Rx against trauma
William T. Hathaway
Lawrence Davidson A Culture War Against Tolerance
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery Abe, Izzy & Bibi
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman We Are the Economy They Want to Regulate
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst The ping- pong effect
Will Durst
Ludwig Watzal Wish You Weren't Here - or Zionist Propaganda against BDS
Ludwig Watzal
Timothy V. Gatto Capitalism, Bernie, and the military-industrial complex
Timothy V. Gatto
Jacob Hornberger Don’t Be Surprised to See Trump Bomb North Korea
Jacob Hornberger
Richard Falk Betwixt and Between: The Shadowy Politics of Political (In) Correctness
Richard Falk
Graham Peebles The Poison of Commercialization and Social Injustice
Graham Peebles

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Japan devastated by floods

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.