Sunday, July 23, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

UK welcomes Qatar's call for Gulf crisis talks

Sunday, 23 July 2017 10:04

View Comments

UK foreign secretary hails Qatar's call for talks and urges Saudi-led group to take steps towards lifting the embargo.

Boris Johnson

Britain's government has praised Qatari emir's willingness for dialogue to resolve the ongoing diplomatic dispute with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt. 

"I welcome the Emir of Qatar's commitment to combat terrorism in all its manifestations, including terrorist financing," Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said in a statemen on Sunday.

“The Emir also pledged to resolve the remaining differences with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain through dialogue, negotiation, and Kuwaiti mediation. These steps will help to resolve the dispute,” Johnson added.

READ MORE: Qatar-Gulf crisis: All the latest updates

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said in a televised address on Friday that his country is ready for dialogue to resolve the diplomatic row with the Saudi-led group, but stressed that any solution to the crisis must respect his country's sovereignty.

Johnson said Britain hopes that "in turn Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain respond by taking steps towards lifting the embargo," and that "this will allow substantive discussions on remaining differences to begin."

"The UK will continue to engage our partners in the region to help them reach a solution, including assisting Kuwait's important efforts in whatever way we can," Johnson added.

British Prime Minister Theresa May had previously urged the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates to take steps to reduce tensions in the region

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Qatar last month, and imposed a sea and land blockade while accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. Doha denies the accusation of terrorism and contends the blockade is a violation of international law.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.