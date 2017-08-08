Tuesday, August 08, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Cedric Herrou convicted of helping refugees over border

Tuesday, 08 August 2017 09:33

View Comments

Court gives Cedric Herrou suspended jail sentence but defendant says he has 'no regrets' over assisting asylum seekers.

A French activist farmer has been convicted of helping refugees cross the border from Italy.

The appeal court of Aix-en-Provence, in southern France, on Tuesday gave Cedric Herrou a suspended four-month prison sentence.

Authorities said Herrou assisted some 200 migrants over the past year, housing some in his farm in the Roya valley in the Alps, near the Italian border.

He also helped them travel in France, using his own vehicle.

A 2012 French law provides legal immunity to people helping migrants with "humanitarian and disinterested actions" but the prosecutor had argued Herrou was subverting the law.

Herrou told BFM television he "has no regrets" and will not stop helping migrants, calling it his citizen's duty.

Another justice investigation has been opened after he was arrested again last month.

At an earlier trial in January, Herrou had said: "I picked up kids who tried to cross the border 12 times.

"There were four deaths on the highway. My inaction and my silence would make me an accomplice. I do not want to be an accomplice."

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Wistful Eyes
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman Immigration and Social Engineering
Sheldon Richman
Ludwig Watzal Shadow World 2016
Ludwig Watzal
Liaquat Ali Khan US Trapped in an Unwinnable War in Afghanistan
Liaquat Ali Khan
Joy Ngenda Omar Khadr: An enemy combatant or the victim of US war machine?
Joy Ngenda
Richard Falk Geopolitical Dirty Dreams: Israel’s ‘Victory Caucus’
Richard Falk
Lawrence Davidson BDS, Human Rights and the Jews
Lawrence Davidson
Will Durst Fifth Ave. Requiem
Will Durst
Ben Tanosborn The New and Improved Ugly American
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.