Thursday, August 17, 2017
   
Van crashes into dozens of people in Barcelona

Thursday, 17 August 2017 09:58

Vehicle mounted pavement and injured several people at busy Ramblas area popular with tourists, police said.

Barcelona police

At least a dozen people have been killed and more were injured after a white van ploughed into a crowd in Barcelona's busy tourist area, according to local media.

Citing police sources, Cadena Ser radio station said 13 were killed. However, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported the number of casualties at 10.

Police also confirmed fatalities from Thursday's apparent attack, but did not disclose the number of people who were killed.

The incident took place in the early evening on Thursday at the city's iconic Las Ramblas area, which is full of shops and restaurants.

Police have classified the van incident as a "terrorist attack", and said at least 20 people were injured.

El Pais newspaper said the driver of the vehicle had fled on foot after mowing down dozens of people.

A local police source told AFP they were hunting for a total of two suspects.

Earlier reports said that two perpetrators of the crash were holed up in a bar in Tallers Street, yet there was no immediate police confirmation of the report.

Nafees Hamid, a witness, said: "There are helicopters everywhere above and armed police are rushing into the area. Police have cordoned off Las Ramblas."

He explained by phone that most people heeded a police warning to go inside while the situation was active.

Video posted to social media showed emergency services at the scene.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he was in contact with authorities.

Metro and train stations have been asked to closed, according to reports.

People have been warned against travelling to Placa Catalunya.

The incident took place at the height of the tourist season in Barcelona, which is one of Europe's top travel destinations with at least 11 million visitors a year.

While full details of the incident were not immediately clear, since July 2016 vehicles have been used to ram into crowds in a series of attacks across Europe, killing more than 100 people in Nice, Berlin, London and Stockholm.

