Sunday, August 20, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

UK: Palestine activists face prison over Elbit protest

Sunday, 20 August 2017 11:08

View Comments

Five face up to six months each in jail after protest outside factory owned by subsidiary of Israeli drone maker Elbit.

A group of Palestinian activists in the UK could be imprisoned after a protest outside a factory owned by a subsidiary of Israeli drone manufacturer, Elbit Systems.

Five protesters were arrested in July after the demonstration in the West Midlands town of Shenstone and later charged with a breach of the Trade Union and Labour Relations.

Operations at the UAV Engines Ltd plant were shut down for two days starting July 6 with protesters laying out mock coffins outside the factory and laying on the ground outside its gates.

The specific offence the activists are accused of carries a sentence of up to six months in prison and a fine of up to 5,000 British pounds ($6,410).

A court hearing on Friday was adjourned pending a review of the charge by prosecutors with the possibility that the current charge may be dropped and a new one added.

Not guilty plea

The Birmingham and Manchester branches of Palestine Action, which helped organise the protest said those accused would be pleading not guilty.

"They [protesters] believe that the factory is complicit in illegal activity and that they were preventing a crime," the group said in a statement.

Defence lawyer Mike Schwarz said: "An issue at trial is likely to be the lawfulness of [Elbit and UAV Engine's] activity in its factory."

A spokesperson for Elbit said the company will not comment on the issue.

Based in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, Elbit produces military and civilian-use equipment, including drones, aircraft, weapon control systems, and artillery.

The company's customers include the Israeli army, US Air Force, and the British Royal Air Force.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Malta 'denies' Defend Europe anti-migrant boat

Read More

Police probe Turku stabbing spree as 'terror attack'

Read More

Spain attacks: 'Cell dismantled' as manhunt continues

Read More

At least two killed in Turku stabbing attack

Read More

Barcelona attack: Police search for van driver

Read More

Barcelona and Cambrils attacks: What we know so far

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery The Egg of Columbus
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Charlottesville Through a Glass Darkly
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Tribalism and Economic Nationalism – Cut from the Same Cloth
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Thermonuclear Chicken
Will Durst
Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal
Jacob Hornberger Korea and Venezuela: Flip Sides of the Same Coin
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson Education and Ideology
Lawrence Davidson
Ben Tanosborn Pagliacci, Trumpiacci and a Foreign Policy of Scary Clowns
Ben Tanosborn
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Sierra Leone mudslides

'Unite the Right' rally

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.