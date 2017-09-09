Saturday, September 09, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Carles Puigdemont vows to see through independence vote

Saturday, 09 September 2017 10:37

View Comments

Regional government 'more determined than ever' to hold plebiscite, Catalan leader says, despite Madrid's opposition.

Carles Puigdemont

The president of Spain's Catalonia region has called for mass demonstrations next week, vowing to press ahead with an independence referendum - a move that the central government in Madrid insists would be illegal.

"We have the full force of the state against us," Carles Puigdemont told a meeting of party officials on Saturday in the city of Barcelona.

"Faced with judicial proceedings and threats ... the regional government is more determined than ever" to hold the plebiscite as planned on October 1, he said.

On Wednesday, Catalonia's regional parliament voted to push ahead with the referendum, sparking the country's deepest political crisis in 40 years.

In the early hours of Friday, the separatist-controlled body upped the ante by passing a bill outlining a transition to a possible independent republic.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy shot back at the Catalan government's plans.

"There will not be a referendum," he told officials from his conservative Party Popular on Saturday.

"It's my duty to preserve national unity," Rajoy said, adding that the laws passed by the regional government paving the way towards a referendum "illegal and anti-democratic".

As it was expected, Spain's Constitutional Court in Spain on Friday suspended the call for the referendum after agreeing to review an appeal by central authorities in Madrid.

Puigdemont, a lifelong proponent on independence for the wealthy region in northeast Spain, is hoping to mobilise supporters in a show of legitimacy in the face of Madrid's threats to halt the vote by any means possible.

He urged supporters of independence to take to the streets on Monday - the region's national holiday.

"On Monday we will overwhelm them peacefully and democratically, as always," he said.

READ MORE: Thousands protest as former Catalonia head stands trial

Opinion polls show that Catalans are evenly divided on independence. But more than 70 percent want a referendum to take place to settle the matter, similar to the plebiscite held in Scotland in 2014.

The Catalan government staged a symbolic independence referendum in 2014, when more than 80 percent of participants voted to split from Spain - though only 2.3 million of Catalonia's 5.4 million eligible voters took part.

The Catalonia region, centred on Barcelona, generates 20 percent of Spain's gross domestic product and has a population of 7.5 million people. It self-governs in several important areas, including police, health and education.

But key issues such as taxes, foreign affairs and most infrastructures are in the hands of the Spanish government.

Both Catalan and Spanish are spoken, and many Catalans feel strongly about their cultural heritage and traditions.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Germany rejects Polish call for WWII reparations

Read More

Hungary to fight EU migrant quotas despite setback

Read More

Spanish court suspends Catalonia's independence vote

Read More

Spain to bring charges against Catalan parliamentarians

Read More

Catalonia passes law for October 1 independence vote

Read More

ECJ rejects legal action against refugee quotas

Read More

Global_News

Regional government 'more determined than ever' to hold plebiscite, Catalan leader says, despite Madrid's opposition.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A Confession
Uri Avnery
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Pearl Harbor Strategy for War in Korea
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson Labor Day 2017
Lawrence Davidson
Allen L. Jasson The Korean Conflict
Allen L. Jasson
Ludwig Watzal Israel's Justice Minister Shaked Speaks the Truth
Ludwig Watzal
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Journey of Rohingya refugees

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.