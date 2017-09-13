Wednesday, September 13, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Qatari victims ask UK to investigate abuse by UAE

Wednesday, 13 September 2017 07:37

View Comments

Lawyer says unnamed UAE officials were involved in torture of three Qatari men and asks British police to investigate.

Qatari victims

A lawyer for three Qatari men who claim to have been tortured and falsely imprisoned by the UAE has asked the UK's Metropolitan police to investigate the accusations.

Human Rights lawyer Rodney Dixon said his clients were beaten, hung upside down, and electrocuted during their detention and later made to sign false confessions of spying by UAE officials.

He submitted the allegations against the unnamed officials to British police at their Scotland Yard headquarters in London on Wednesday morning.

Under British law, foreign officials can be investigated and charged for abuses such as torture, war crimes, and hostage taking.

Arrests can be made by British authorities the moment the accused enter UK territory.

The three men pursuing the case are Mahmoud Abdel Rahman al-Jaidah, Hamad Ali al-Hammadi and Yousef Abdul Samad al-Mulla.

Dixon said that the accusations were "related to events in respect to three victims from 2013 until 2015."

"In the case of one of them, he was held for 27 months in detention where he was tortured," he said.

Hammadi was arrested in 2013 after he arrived at Dubai airport, while Mulla and Jaidah were arrested while driving to the Saudi border from the UAE.

According to their lawyer, the men had decided not to publicise their ordeal after their release in 2015 but changed their minds when UAE television broadcasted footage of their confessions, which they said was fake.

The videos, which Dixon said were extracted under torture and pre-scripted, were included in anti-Qatar documentaries broadcast after the start of the ongoing GCC crisis in June this year.

Dixon said the men were determined to "clear their reputations" and wanted compensation from the UAE government for their experiences.

The UAE embassy in London has been contacted for a response but at the time of publication there had not been a response.

Joe Odell of the London-based International Campaign for Freedom in the UAE, called on British authorities to thoroughly investigate the accusations.

"This latest case is reflective of a much broader trend whereby foreign nationals are increasingly vulnerable to mistreatment and abuse at the behest of the Emirati authorities," he said.

"Scotland Yard should not only conduct a thorough investigation into these latest allegations, but also numerous others which have involved the mistreatment and torture of British nationals in the UAE.

"It is imperative that the British state's close relationship with the UAE should be conditional on the adherence to international human rights legislation."

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Protests across France against Macron's labour reforms

Read More

UK MPs back Brexit bill critics call 'power grab'

Read More

Pope Francis slams 'stupid' climate change deniers

Read More

Norway's Erna Solberg claims victory in close election

Read More

Ex-ally vows to unite opposition against Ukraine leader

Read More

Stateless Saakashvili forces his way into Ukraine

Read More

Global_News

Report dismisses claims by banks that under law they must provide services to illegal Jewish settlements in West Bank.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ace Hoffman Book Review: Max S. Powers' America's Nuclear Wastelands (2008)
Ace Hoffman
Uri Avnery A Confession
Uri Avnery
Jacob Hornberger Interventionism Produced the 9/11 Attacks
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson Labor Day 2017
Lawrence Davidson
Allen L. Jasson The Korean Conflict
Allen L. Jasson
Ludwig Watzal Israel's Justice Minister Shaked Speaks the Truth
Ludwig Watzal
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Journey of Rohingya refugees

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.