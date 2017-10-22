Sunday, October 22, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Lombardy and Veneto seek greater autonomy

Sunday, 22 October 2017 09:24

View Comments

Lombardy and Veneto vote in a non-binding referendums to gain more control over its financial affairs.

northern Italy

Two of the richest regions in northern Italy are heading to the polls to demand greater autonomy from the central government in Rome.

Around 11 million voters in Lombardy and Veneto, nearly a quarter of Italy's population, are casting their ballots on Sunday in a non-binding referendum approved by the constitutional court.

Voters will decide whether they want their regional governments to claim more control from Rome over tax revenues, immigration and education systems.

A resounding "yes" vote will give the neighbouring regions political leverage in negotiations with Rome.

A turnout of more than 50 percent of the eligible voters is required in Veneto for the referendum to hold. There is no quorum for Lombardy voters. 

The two regions account for 30 percent of Italy's GDP, but many taxpayers in the north resent subsiding the relatively poor south of Italy.

Italy's twin referendums come on the back of the vote on independence in Catalonia. Tensions have been high in neighbouring Spain after an overwhelming 90 percent voted in favour of secession. 

An approval of the parliament will be required to allow regional autonomy. 

Meanwhile, some are also in favour of independence.

"Everyone has the right to decide its own administration," Franco Tonello, independence campaigner, said.

"Our culture has been forgotten. Our children are not taught the history of the Republic of Venice but a history that was never ours."

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Munich police: Several wounded in stabbing spree

Read More

UK PM Theresa May calls for 'urgency' on Brexit talks

Read More

What is Article 155 of the 1978 Spanish Constitution?

Read More

Spain-Catalonia standoff to intensify as deadline looms

Read More

Malta reporters unite after Caruana Galizia murder

Read More

Catalan leader Puigdemont told to act with 'good sense'

Read More

Global_News

The Philippines' top military commanders on Saturday declared a total victory over the Maute fighters linked to ISIL (also known as ISIS) in Marawi City, as troops continued to push towards the few remaining positions still held by the fighters.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A New Start
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman Dying for the Empire Is Not Heroic
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst F’ing Chutes & Ladders
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Horrible Truth to the Soldier’s Widow
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson A State for the Kurds?
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk The Flawed and Corrupted Genius of American Republicanism
Richard Falk
Gideon Polya ‘Rationalism’ by Brian Ellis slams neoliberalism
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal A Palestinian State Takes Time
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Diwali: The festival of lights

Is it autumn yet in Europe?

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.