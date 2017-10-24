Tuesday, October 24, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Tusk revives suggestion Brexit may not happen

Tuesday, 24 October 2017 07:33

View Comments

Described as EU’s 'toughest stress test' European Council President Tusk says the onus to stay or leave is on UK.

Donald Tusk

It is up to the UK if talks to end EU membership result in a "good deal, no deal or no Brexit", Donald Tusk said on Tuesday, reviving the possibility Britain may not leave the bloc after all.

Senior EU leaders addressed legislators at the European Parliament in Strasbourg who were debating last week's EU summit, during which leaders declared "insufficient progress" had been made in Brexit talks to immediately advance to trade discussions.

There are three "separation" challenges that need to be negotiated: the UK has to "settle its accounts" before exiting, statues of EU citizens in the UK and Britons in the EU must be determined, and a decision must be made regarding what happens with the Northern Ireland border once the UK exits the EU.

Despite the challenges ahead, European Council President Tusk emphasized the importance of unity, describing the UK's planned departure as the EU's "toughest stress test".

"We have managed to build and maintain unity among the 27. But ahead of us is still the toughest stress test. If we fail it, the negotiations will end in our defeat," Tusk said.

"It is, in fact, up to London how this will end: with a good deal, no deal or no Brexit. But in each of these scenarios, we will protect our common interest only by being together," he added.

The European Council president also said there would be a special EU summit in February next year to decide how the composition of the European Parliament should be changed after Brexit.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker insisted the European Commission is "not negotiating in a hostile mood".

"We want a deal. Those who do not want a deal - the no-dealers - they have no friends in the Commission," he said, continuing: "We want a fair deal with Britain and we will have a fair deal with Britain. The no-deal is not our working assumption."

British Prime Minister Theresa May told British lawmakers on Monday she is "positive and optimistic" about moving on in Brexit negotiations.

British voters opted to leave the EU in a referendum over a year ago and Brexit negotiations are expected to be finalized in March 2019.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Erdogan: Turkey's membership will cure EU's problems

Read More

Lombardy and Veneto back greater autonomy from Rome

Read More

Rights groups to Greek PM: Stop trapping refugees

Read More

Russian opposition leader Navalny released from jail

Read More

Czech election: Landslide for Andrej Babis' ANO

Read More

Lombardy and Veneto seek greater autonomy

Read More

Global_News

Described as EU’s 'toughest stress test' European Council President Tusk says the onus to stay or leave is on UK.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A New Start
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman Dying for the Empire Is Not Heroic
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst F’ing Chutes & Ladders
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Horrible Truth to the Soldier’s Widow
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson A State for the Kurds?
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk The Flawed and Corrupted Genius of American Republicanism
Richard Falk
Gideon Polya ‘Rationalism’ by Brian Ellis slams neoliberalism
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal A Palestinian State Takes Time
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Diwali: The festival of lights

Marawi in ruins after battle

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.