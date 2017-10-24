Tuesday, October 24, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

After four years in Egypt jail, Ibrahim Halawa is home

Tuesday, 24 October 2017 08:09

View Comments

Detained in August 2013 over alleged role in Cairo protests, Halawa returns to Dublin singing pop number in celebration.

Ibrahim Halawa

An Irishman who was detained in Egypt for more than four years has finally returned home after being acquitted in September.

Ibrahim Halawa, arrested at the age of 17 as part of a deadly crackdown on protests in Cairo, had faced the death penalty.

He flew into Dublin Airport on Tuesday to a welcoming party, having travelled on the plane with Sean O Regan, ambassador of Ireland to Egypt.

Writing on his Facebook page, he said: "Thank you so much to all the amazing people who made it today and to those who didnt i will be having a homecoming party for all :) thank you for everyone who made this happen :D much love to all."

Earlier, he posted a video of himself aboard the plane singing lyrics from "Coming Home", a pop number by Skylar Grey.

Halawa is now 21 years old.

"Ibrahim has been through a hellish ordeal," said Maya Foa, director of Reprieve, a UK-based rights group that campaigns against the death-penalty.

"Arrested and tortured, he faced a death sentence in a mass trial of 494 people for attending a protest when he was just 17. His release and return home to Ireland is long overdue."

Halawa's case highlighted human rights abuses carried out by the Egyptian government, Foa said.

"Ireland and the international community should call on Egypt to end these abuses," she said. 

Arrested in August 2013 along with hundreds more, the tall, crop-haired student went on trial for an alleged role in violence during protests in Cairo - charges he, witnesses, and his lawyers all denied.

During his time in jail, Halawa launched a hunger strike to protest his detention.

Egyptian officials repeatedly denied Halawa's health was ever at risk, but his family members and Irish politicians supporting his case claimed he was near suicide at one point.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Erdogan: Turkey's membership will cure EU's problems

Read More

Lombardy and Veneto back greater autonomy from Rome

Read More

Rights groups to Greek PM: Stop trapping refugees

Read More

Russian opposition leader Navalny released from jail

Read More

Czech election: Landslide for Andrej Babis' ANO

Read More

Lombardy and Veneto seek greater autonomy

Read More

Global_News

A former Belgian police officer confesses at his deathbed that he was one of the 'Crazy Brabant Killers' in the 1980s.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A New Start
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman Dying for the Empire Is Not Heroic
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst F’ing Chutes & Ladders
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Horrible Truth to the Soldier’s Widow
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson A State for the Kurds?
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk The Flawed and Corrupted Genius of American Republicanism
Richard Falk
Gideon Polya ‘Rationalism’ by Brian Ellis slams neoliberalism
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal A Palestinian State Takes Time
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Diwali: The festival of lights

Marawi in ruins after battle

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.