Spanish Senate approves direct rule in Catalonia

Prime minister expected to convene cabinet to adopt the first measures to govern Catalonia directly from Madrid.

The Spanish Senate has approved direct rule in Catalonia after the Catalan regional government's parliament voted to declare for independence.

The vote by the upper house on Article 155 on Friday allows the government of Mariano Rajoy to rule Catalonia directly from Madrid.

Rajoy, the Spanish prime minister, is now expected to convene his cabinet at 16:00 GMT to adopt the first measures to govern Catalonia.

"Spain is a serious country and a great nation and we will not tolerate that a few people try liquidating our constitution," Rajoy told journalists after the upper house of parliament allowed him to take control of Catalonia.

In an earlier post on social media, Rajoy urged "calm" across the country, even as he called the Catalonia parliament vote a "crime".

Article 155 of the 1978 Spanish constitution allows for the suspension of autonomy of regional governments if it "doesn't comply with the obligations of the Constitution or other laws it imposes, or acts in a way that seriously undermines the interests of Spain".

The Constitution states that an absolute majority must approve the article's use.

In light of the latest development in Barcelona, European Council President Donald Tust declared that it will only deal directly with the central government in Madrid.

"For EU, nothing changes. Spain remains our only interlocutor. I hope the Spanish government favours force of argument, not argument of force," Tusk wrote on Twitter.

Earlier the European Union declared it will not recognise unilateral declarations of independence.

In Washington DC, the US State Department said Catalonia is an "integral part of Spain", and that it supports the Spanish government's constitutional measures "to keep Spain strong and united".