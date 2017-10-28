Puigdemont urges 'democratic opposition' to Spain

Carles Puigdemont vows to work on 'a free country' after Spanish government imposes direct rule over Catalonia.

Catalonia's deposed president has called on Catalans to peacefully oppose Spain's takeover of the semi-autonomous region.

In a speech on Saturday from his home city of Girona, Carles Puigdemont said he would continue to work on what he called "a free country".

"The best way to defend what we have conquered so far is to have a democratic opposition to Article 155," he said, referring to a law that allows the government in Madrid to impose direct rule on the region.

Puidgemont's address came a day after Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy sacked Catalonia's regional government, including Puidgemont, dissolved its regional parliament, and set a snap election for December.

The unprecedented measures were taken in response to the Catalan parliament voting in favour of splitting from Madrid and establishing an independent republic.

Leaders from Europe and elsewhere have largely rallied behind Spain's central government.

In a televised statement, flanked by a Catalan and the EU flag, Puidgemont accused Madrid of "premeditated aggression" and said Catalonia will persevere "without violence, without insults, in an inclusive way".

Only the regional parliament can elect or dismiss the regional government, he said.

Thousands rallied in Madrid calling for Spanish unity as Puidgemont spoke.

The crisis began when Catalans voted to secede from Spain in an October 1 referendum that was declared illegal by Spanish authorities, marking a major development in the country's worst political crisis in decade.

Rajoy, the Spanish prime minister, said Catalonia's declaration of independence was unlawful.

The Spanish Constitutional Court is reviewing the regional parliament's decision and the prosecutor's office said it will file rebellion charges against Puidgemont, an offence that under Spanish law carries up to 30 years in prison.