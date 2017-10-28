World reacts as Catalonia calls for independence

A round-up on international reaction after the Catalan parliament voted in favour of breaking away from Spain.

Leaders from Europe and elsewhere have largely rallied behind Spain's central government after the Catalan parliament voted in favour of splitting from Madrid and establishing an independent republic.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday announced the dissolution of the Catalan parliament and called for snap regional elections in a swift response to the Catalan MPs' declaration for independence.

The standoff began when Catalans voted to secede from Spain in an October 1 referendum that had been declared illegal by Spanish authorities.

The events in Barcelona and Madrid have gripped Spain, marking a major development in the country's worst political crisis in decades.

The political uncertainty is also closely watched by the international community, and especially the European Union, as a potential Catalan independence would represent the greatest threat to the bloc's unity since Britain's decision to leave in July 2016.

Here's how the world reacted to Friday's events:

European Union

In line with the European Union's long-held position that the standoff in Catalonia is an internal matter for Spain, Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, said that the Catalan parliament's declaration had changed nothing.

For EU nothing changes. Spain remains our only interlocutor. I hope the Spanish government favours force of argument, not argument of force. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 27, 2017

For his part, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the bloc does "not need any more splits.



"I wouldn't want the European Union to be made up of 95 states tomorrow," broadcaster BFMTV quoted him as saying.

Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament, said in a statement posted on Twitter that "nobody in the European Union will recognise" the Catalan vote.

La mia dichiarazione sulla situazione in Catalogna pic.twitter.com/CexCJujAUJ — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) October 27, 2017

Germany

Germany, Europe's strongest economy, said it backs Spanish unity and does not recognise Catalonia's unilateral declaration of independence.

"The (German) federal government does not recognise such an independence declaration," German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Spain are and always will be inviolable," he added. "We hope that those involved will use all available opportunities for dialogue and de-escalation."

#Katalonien: Die Bundesregierung erkennt die einseitige Unabhängigkeitserklärung des Regionalparlaments nicht an. pic.twitter.com/dsC1fl7ub8 — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) October 27, 2017

United States

Washington also weighed in, saying it backed Madrid's efforts to keep the country united.

"Catalonia is an integral part of Spain, and the United States supports the Spanish government's constitutional measures to keep Spain strong and united," Heather Nauert, US State Department spokeswoman, said in a statement.

United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Theresa May's office said Britain "does not and will not" recognise the Catalan regional parliament's declaration of independence, which "is based on a vote that was declared illegal by the Spanish courts".

But the Scottish government, led by Nicola Sturgeon's pro-independence Scottish National Party, criticised Madrid for refusing dialogue and said the imposition of direct rule "cannot be the solution".

.@scotgov on #Catalonia independence declaration: “We respect position...people of Catalonia must have ability to determine own future.” https://t.co/H1pbHcixs8 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 27, 2017

"We understand and respect the position of the Catalan Government," Fiona Hyslop, Scotland's external affairs minister, said in a statement.

"While Spain has the right to oppose independence, the people of Catalonia must have the ability to determine their own future. Today's Declaration of Independence came about only after repeated calls for dialogue were refused," she added.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron also threw his full support behind Rajoy and the Spanish government.

During a visit to French Guiana, Macron told journalists he has always had "one interlocutor in Spain, it is Prime Minister Rajoy".

Macron added: "There is a rule of law in Spain with constitutional rules. Mariano Rajoy wants these rules to be respected and he has my full support."

Belgium

Charles Michel, the Belgian prime minister, called for dialogue and a peaceful solution to the crisis.

A political crisis can only be solved through dialogue. We call for a peaceful solution with respect for national and international order — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) October 27, 2017

His post on Twitter prompted a response by the Carles Puigdemont, the Catalan president:

Dialogue has been, and will always be, our choice to solve political situations and achieve peaceful solutions. @CharlesMichel https://t.co/6sRWiGfHvO — Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) October 27, 2017

Canada

Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, said his country "recognises one united Spain".

Speaking to reporters during a press conference near Montreal, he said talks should be held "according to the rule of law, according to the Spanish constitution, according to the principles of international law".

Trudeau said discussions needed to happen in "a peaceful, non-violent way".

Turkey

Omer Celik, Turkey's European Union minister, also added his voice to those calling for Spanish unity.

In a televised interview with Turkey's Kanal 24, Celik described the Catalan parliament's decision to declare independence as "wrong".

"We do not find Catalonia's declaration of independence legitimate," he said.

"Turkey will continue to support Spain's territorial integrity, constitution and political unity."