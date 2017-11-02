UK's defence chief resigns over sex allegations

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon was accused of repeatedly touching a journalist's knee during a 2002 incident.

Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon has resigned from his post, becoming the first casualty of a series of allegations of sexual misconduct against members of parliament.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday, Fallon said his conduct has "fallen below the high standards" required of the country's armed forces.

"I have reflected on my position, and I am therefore resigning as defence secretary," Fallon said in the letter.

Fallon was accused of repeatedly touching a female journalist's knee during a dinner in 2002.

May accepted Fallon's resignation and praised him for his role in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) in Iraq and Syria.

The prime minister has called a meeting to discuss the growing controversy over sexual harassment.